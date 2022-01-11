Politics
How will Boris Johnson defend the BYOB party? With difficulty
How on earth can Downing Street defend the Martin Reynolds email – leaked to ITV News UK Editor Brand Paul– and the “bring your own alcohol” event that followed?
The answer is, with some difficulty.
Reports suggest that there are two key themes to Boris Johnsonthe defense of: first based on the complexity of Downing Street as office and home; the second revolves around the idea that work meetings often take place in the garden and last until late in the evening.
This last point was the point made by former chief strategist Dominic Cummings in his recent blog. He argued that it was a good idea to have meetings outside and said that sometimes these stretched into the evening and drinks would be brought.
I think people will always have a hard time digesting when it comes to the photo of him and others – including the Prime Minister – sitting at a table devoid of notebooks or laptops, and with cheese and some wine.
But that doesn’t come close to the Reynolds’ email – which is self-explanatory that this is a social event – just as people were unable to hold the hands of their dying loved ones (not to mention the weddings / parties / social events across the country).
There’s no way to justify this as a business reunion, and there’s no way Johnson could pretend he was right in his backyard with his wife, trying to separate from the event. .
Did Downing Street just think that because he was running the country he was in a bubble where the rules didn’t and couldn’t apply?
Given that two days later the story of Cummings’ story on his trip to Durham, some now wonder if the May 20 holiday is why the Prime Minister so fully defended his senior assistant at the ‘era. Especially if – as he suggested – Cummings told Reynolds that the drinks were a bad idea.
For Labor, which now has an urgent question for the Prime Minister, one of the problems is the Sue Gray investigation for which no warrant has been issued.
The party wants a guarantee that all of this will be looked at – and also that the responsibility will not end with the officials. “Culture starts with the Prime Minister,” said a source.
Another question concerns the Metropolitan Police – and its role – especially given the number of people accused of breaking lockdown rules.
And there is no doubt that the rules were broken. As a person working at number 10 told me during the same period, “I am so angry it is obvious that this is breaking the rules.”
If the police get involved, does that end Gray’s internal investigation, what then?
One major issue (and indeed the thing that allowed it to deteriorate in the first place) is how No.10 has handled the allegations.
I have personally asked Prime Minister Johnson twice – in group talks on behalf of broadcasters – about the holidays.
The first time – on the so-called feast of December 18 – I asked why he didn’t make the story go away by explaining how the directions were followed – and he just repeated again – that he had been assured that the directions were followed.
Later when I asked about the cheese and wine photo in the Guardian – he said it was people at work, discussing work.
And he has repeatedly denied that there had ever been any social events in Downing Street that he was aware of, despite, apparently, having been at one.
Still, the general feeling is that Reynolds and maybe others will have to go, while the Prime Minister will survive, as he always does.
But it’s hard to see how Gray could come to a conclusion that doesn’t point the finger at Johnson himself. And then that must have a consequence.
