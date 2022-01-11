Former SC judge to investigate Punjab Prime Minister Modi’s security breach: the Tribune India

Satya Prakash

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the creation of a high-level committee headed by a former judge of the highest court to investigate the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Punjab last week.

Center Notice contradictory Your opinion of cause is contradictory. By setting up the committee, you seek to find out whether there has been a breach of the SPG law and then you hold the Chief Secretary of State and the DGP guilty … Who held them guilty? – Bench directed by the CJI The committee must submit a report as soon as possible The panel will submit its report to the highest court as soon as possible

Once the committee submits its report, the SC will issue orders for action to be taken by the Center and the government of Punjab.

A new petition calling for an investigation by the National Agency for Investigating the Security Breach was filed with the Supreme Court on Monday

A three-judge panel led by CJI NV Ramana has ordered the Central and Punjab government commissions of inquiry to suspend their respective investigations into the January 5 security breach.

“We take the breach of the Prime Minister’s security very seriously,” said the judiciary, which also included Judge Surya Kant and Judge Hima Kohli.

The committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge will include the Chief of Police of Chandigarh, the IG National Investigation Agency, the Registrar General of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana and the ADGP ( Security) of the Punjab, the highest court said, adding that a detailed ordinance would be issued later. .

The committee will submit its report to the highest court as soon as possible, he said. Once the committee submits its report, the highest court will issue orders for action by the Center and the government of Punjab. The order came after the Punjab government called for an independent investigation into the breach of the prime minister’s security, saying the state would not get a fair hearing in any investigation by the Center.

Just before the crucial hearing, many registered lawyers (through whom cases are brought to the Supreme Court) reportedly received calls from an anonymous number in the UK, taking responsibility for the security breach in the UK. flight over Hussainiwala.

The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) wrote to the Secretary General of the Supreme Court (with a copy to the Delhi Police Chief), demanding immediate action against those responsible.

According to the letter from SCAORA, the appellant also threatened the Supreme Court justices, asking them to refrain from hearing the DIP because “the court had not been able to punish those responsible for the anti-riots. Sikhs in 1984 ”.

During the hearing on a petition filed by an NGO, Lawyer’s Voice, seeking an investigation into the security breach, Punjabic Advocate General DS Patwalia strongly objected to the seven justification notices issued to the concerned SSP, in chief secretary and senior state officials, asking them to explain why no action should be taken against them. The petitioners wanted the court to determine the responsibility of the Chief Secretary of the Punjab and the state’s DGP, suspend them and order the Center to take ministerial action against them.

Alleging that “there is a certain policy behind it,” Patwalia said: “I will not get a fair hearing from the central government. Please appoint an independent committee and give us a fair hearing … “

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the show cause notices were issued before the court order. “If you’ve already made up your mind then what is the need to have an investigation … There is a time frame and you have to find out who is responsible for it,” said the bench.

“Your notice of justification is totally contradictory. By setting up the committee, you seek to investigate whether there is a breach of the SPG law and then hold the Chief Secretary of State and the DGP guilty. Who held them guilty? he asked himself. The Solicitor General said it was just a show cause notice, not a finding. Noting that this was a security issue for the prime minister, Mehta said it could be examined by senior central government officials. The report could go to the bench and then “Your Lordships can make an appropriate decision,” Mehta said.

Patwalia objected and reiterated his demand for an independent investigation. Finally, the highest court ordered the creation of a committee headed by a former judge of the Supreme Court.