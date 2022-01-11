72-year-old New Yorker accused of threatening to kill Congressman Donald Trump





A 72-year-old New Yorker was recently arrested after being accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump and other members of Congress.

According to a criminal complaint filed with the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, the man has been identified as Thomas Welnicki, 72, and was arrested this morning by U.S. Secret Service officials.

While the criminal complaint does not explicitly identify Trump, a footnote in the complaint indicates that a man identified as Individual 1 served as President of the United States from January 20, 2017 to January 20, 2021.

The complaint stated that during a voluntary interview in July 2020, Welnicki told officials at the United States Capitol Police Department that he planned to “acquire weapons” if Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. and refused to resign. He told the police that he would use the guns to “shoot him”.

According to the complaint, in early January 2021, Welnicki left two messages from his cell phone at the Long Island Residents’ Office of the Secret Service. In both messages, Welnicki threatened to kill Trump “as well as 12 unnamed representatives and / or senators,” according to the complaint. Welnicki said in the messages that the anonymous 12 members of Congress “support” Trump.

Additionally, Welnicki claimed in the messages that there was a reward of $ 350,000 for killing Trump and the 12 unidentified members of Congress, according to the complaint.

“I will do all I can to get out [Trump]. Oh yeah that’s a threat, come stop me. I will do all I can to get out [Trump] and his 12 monkeys. . . . If I had the opportunity to do it in Manhattan, that would be great. . . . tomorrow [Trump] will be in Georgia, maybe I will, ”Welnicki said in one of the posts, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, Welnicki called the New York Secret Service field office on several other occasions, including three times in November where he identified himself by name, called Trump “Hitler” and said: “I will. all i can to do of course [Trump] is dead.”

A day later, on November 9, he conducted a voluntary interview with law enforcement officials and admitted that he called the local secret service office in New York the day before.

In December, Welnicki called the local secret service office in New York and spoke about staging a protest outside Trump’s home and said: “The new civil war could break out and take up arms against the government is justified when the ballots do not matter, “the alleged complaint.

Newsweek has contacted Trump for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

A 72-year-old New Yorker was recently accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump and other members of Congress. Above, Trump arrives for a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 9, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. Scott Olson / Getty

