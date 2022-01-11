Lawyers argue civil cases against Trump should be dismissed





Meanwhile, lawyers for former President Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani and Representative Mo Brooks argued on Monday that the charges against them should be dropped.

WASHINGTON A federal judge will decide whether three civil lawsuits against former President Donald Trump can continue after hearing arguments on Monday in a case that could define the boundaries of presidential speech.

U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta heard from attorneys representing dozens of defendants including former President Donald Trump, his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Representative Mo Brooks (R-AL) and members of the Oath militia Keepers seeking the termination of the civil lawsuits alleging responsibility for the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol.

The three lawsuits before Mehta on Monday were brought by several Democratic members of Congress, including the chairman of the January 6 committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MI), Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and two members of the Department of United States Capitol Police, Officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, as individuals. The lawsuits allege, in sum, that Trump and the other co-defendants are engaged in a conspiracy to incite an attack on the United States Capitol with the aim of disrupting President Joe Bidens’ certification of victory in Electoral College. . More than 700 people have now been criminally charged in connection with the Capitol Riot, including several members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys named as co-defendants in the civil suits.

Thompson then withdrew from the lawsuit when he was appointed to the Special House Committee to investigate on January 6, but other Democrats named as plaintiffs sued him.

Attorney Jesse Binnall, representing Trump in the civil suits, opened the hearing by saying the cases should be dismissed outright, calling them propaganda and saying that Trump’s January 6 speech was covered by both l presidential immunity and the First Amendment. He laid out a broad theory of presidential immunity that would cover almost all circumstances.

Is there anything this present could say, in your opinion, while he was President of the United States, that could subject him to a civil suit? Mehta asked.

I can’t find an example, Binnall said.

On the plaintiffs’ side, attorney Joseph Sellers, representing 10 House Democrats, said Trump’s Jan.6 speech to the Ellipse went well beyond the limits of his role as president.

There is no immunity to instigate an insurgency to attack Congress, Sellers said. Mr Trump sent a crowd he had gathered to tell them to go to Capitol Hill, to fight like hell. When he saw they were engaged on Capitol Hill, he retweeted his inflammatory comments.

Still on the contestation of the conspiracy allegation. Binnall says he would not pass the Brandenburg test, which requires three elements to punish incitement to force / unlawful acts:

– Intention to speak – Imminence of anarchy – Likelihood of anarchy

A specific question in the cases is whether the Stop the Steal rally was a Trump campaign event, as complainants claim, or Trump speaking about the veracity of the election in his role as President of the United States.

The continued opacity around the role of Trump Campaigns in funding the rally complicates the issue. Open Secrets, a nonprofit journalism organization that tracks data on campaign funding and lobbying, reported that the campaign paid more than $ 4.3 million to the people and businesses that helped organize the rally on January 6 during the 2020 elections.

Given the campaign’s contributions to the events, the remarks he made, the President’s lack of a legitimate role in the counting of the ballots, all of this suggests that this was a purely private act. , Sellers said.

Mehta will also have to decide whether, in the age of social media, public tweets and statements can be enough to constitute a conspiracy. Addressing the issue of the conspiracy, attorney Joseph Sibley, representing Giuliani in the case, argued that there must be a caucus or meeting of minds between the co-conspirators to form a conspiracy. The only people who committed overt acts on January 6, he said, are the people who went to Capitol Hill and committed crimes.

“The president invited people to the ellipse on January 6. The plaintiffs claim that the invitation was accepted. Once there, he further invited them to walk to the Capitol and take it by force. . And they further accepted it. That is not enough to amount to a meeting of minds? ”Mehta asked.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs say we live in a “new era” where conspiracies can occur between parties on social media, even when the messages are spread widely. Say responses to his tweets show people understand his intent. Judge Mehta asks if this is a dangerous precedent.

Mehta also asked whether Trump’s long delay in making a public statement urging his supporters to leave Capitol Hill was not proof that he supported what they were doing. Binnall said the president cannot be held accountable for things he didn’t do or didn’t do quickly enough.

So the president, in your opinion, is both immune to incitement to riot and failure to stop him? Mehta asked.

The president cannot be prosecuted for failing to act, Binnall said.

Statement by @RepSwalwell, one of the civilian litigants suing former President Trump for #CapitolRiot: pic.twitter.com/liHHpyxNSF

The lawsuits are not the first time a president has been the subject of civil litigation. In a landmark 1994 ruling, the Supreme Court ruled that former President Bill Clinton could face a civil sexual harassment lawsuit brought by former Arkansas state employee Paula Jones. Trump himself is the subject of an ongoing libel lawsuit brought by author E. Jean Carroll, who allegedly raped her at a New York department store in the 1990s. The lawsuit alleges that Trump made defamatory statements about the 2019 Carrolls book statements which the Justice Department said in a controversial decision were made in connection with Trump’s role as president.

Much more complicated, however, are the civil lawsuits Trump now faces for his Stop the Steal rally speech on January 6 in which he promoted debunked lies about the 2020 election and urged his supporters to walk to Capitol Hill. , which they then did. Trump and his allies have raised multiple possible defenses, not least of which are the strong First Amendment protections of free speech and the wide stance it receives through presidential immunity. In the case of Representative Brooks, the defense argued that the Westfall Act granted him individual immunity since he was acting in his capacity as an elected member of Congress.

I hope the only thing this hearing shows is that it’s not an easy business, Mehta said. I have struggled with a lot of these constitutional questions.

There is recent precedent that rally organizers have been held civilly liable. In November, a Charlottesville, Virginia jury found organizers of the 2017 murderous Unite the Right rally responsible for civil conspiracy and harassment or racial violence. The jury awarded the plaintiffs in the case, including several counter-demonstrators injured during the rally, more than $ 25 million in damages.

At least 11 other people sued Trump for his role in the Jan.6 riot, including seven members of the U.S. Capitol Police Department who sued him in August, DC cops Bobby Tabron and DeDivine Carter, and cops of the Capitol Marcus Moore and Briana Kirkland. Kirkland, who filed her complaint on the anniversary of Jan.6, claims she suffered a head injury when she was attacked by Trump supporters while defending the Capitol.

Mehta will also have to consider a motion from Proud Boys president Enrique Tarrio asking him to overturn a default judgment handed down against him and the organization in August for failing to respond to the civil action. Tarrio, who is currently serving a five-month sentence in Washington, said in a motion this week that he would respond to the complaint as soon as he is released from prison.

