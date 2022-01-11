Booster vaccine from January 12, 2022





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo said vaccine administration booster can be implemented from January 12, 2022. Cited from President Joko Widodo’s direct statement through press releases and video recordings, the vaccine is given free of charge to all people with certain conditions. “Vaccine booster from tomorrow, January 12, 2022, it will be given to the entire community free of charge, ”he said. According to the president, the reason vaccines are given to the whole community and free of charge, according to the president, is because public safety is the most important thing. Vaccination priority is given to the elderly and vulnerable groups. “Increase the immunity of the community as the virus continues to mutate. Public safety is the top priority,” he said. Another requirement is that the third vaccine recipient has had two vaccinations, over the age of 18. Where the last vaccination was received six months ago. This means that people who can receive the vaccine booster are those who received the second vaccine no later than July 12, 2021. Meanwhile, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin in a virtual press release declared the availability of vaccines for the program booster already enough available. In fact, the government has received over 50 million free doses of vaccines from overseas along with combination vaccines. Sinovac vaccine recipients will receive the same (homologous) vaccine. However, you can also get a combination of other vaccination products such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna (heterologous). In accordance with the recommendation and taking into account the availability of the vaccine dose and the research results confirmed by the POM and the Itagi agency, the vaccine combination can be administered on the condition that the vaccinee Sinovac receives a vaccine of half-hour reminder. dose of Pfizer or half a dose of AstraZeneca. Meanwhile, vaccinees other than Sinovac, such as AstraZeneca, will receive half the dose of Moderna. “This is based on the availability of existing vaccine types, so a combination of vaccines is needed,” he said. He pointed out that based on research findings at home and abroad, administering a half-dose combination vaccine can boost the recipient’s immune system and reduce the risk of AEFI. (Hear) Tweeter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jabarprov.go.id/index.php/news/45429/2022/01/11/Vaksin-Booster-Dimulai-12-Januari-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos