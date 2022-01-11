McCormick MAGA proves his Senate campaign after denouncing Trump





McCormick built a campaign on hold with a whoos who of Trump world agents and distanced himself from his old company’s ties to China, while his allies reached out to media friendly to Trump. The question is whether this will be convincing enough in a state where Trump continues to have a strong grip on the GOP base.

He’s a little more globalist than I would like, said Gloria Lee Snover, Chairman of the Northampton Counties Republican Party. But a lot of former Trump employees get along with him and think he’s a great candidate. Love his life story, two parents were teachers, he grew up on a Christmas tree farm and did the hard work so I like it. But I’m still in control.

One of Jeb Bush’s earliest supporters, McCormick was not always respectful of Trump.

I was not particularly involved with the Trump camp, I was not a Trump supporter, he said at a 2017 event at Duke University, adding that he still wanted the candidate who wins Trump or Hillary Clinton succeeds.

This isn’t the only remark that could come back to bite him in the primary: after the attack on Capitol Hill last January, McCormick told a Bloomberg summit that Trump bears “a great deal of responsibility” for “the polarization. “and the” division “of the previous four years. In the same interview, he complimented President Joe Biden, saying he really appreciated Bidens ‘tone on the unity of the country, and called the news of some of Bidens’ first dates encouraging.

McCormick’s past remarks could threaten his chances of getting a very important endorsement from Trump.

Last month, Trump watched the January 2021 clip of McCormick berating Trump’s rhetoric, according to a person close to the former president. Trump at the time also reviewed a document outlining other McCormick comments, although it was not clear who prepared the list and what was included in it.

The source said Trump did not react strongly upon learning of McCormicks’ earlier statements. But unlike other Republicans who criticized Trump in the 2016 election, some of McCormicks’ criticisms are more topical, which could work against him.

The sliding scale is that the more recent your insults, the more they weigh on the former president, the source close to Trump said. To that extent, it’s not great to be David McCormick today.

McCormicks’ allies point to an invaluable asset in repelling RINO’s attacks: his personal ties to Trumpworld. McCormick’s wife, Dina Powell McCormick, served as Trump’s deputy national security adviser. Before he even officially launches his campaign, a McCormick TV commercial airs briefly featuring Powell McCormick.

As an individual in the private sector you can say and have various comments that maybe not that thoughtful, but I don’t think there’s a chance that someone like Dave McCormick, and I know him For some time now has been considering voting for Hillary Clinton’s policies against Donald Trumps policies, said Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.), a McCormick supporter. And you know full well that his wife, Dina Powell McCormick, was in the Trump administration and was a very strong supporter and ally of the President’s agenda.

Asked about McCormick’s earlier comments, Jess Szymanski, a spokesperson for his Scouting Committee, said he would work to restore Trump’s agenda that made America great if he runs for the Senate. She also said McCormick voted for Trump in the 2016 primary, as well as the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

“Dave McCormick is a decorated combat veteran who has brought America to the fore his entire career, and will continue to champion these values ​​if he runs for the United States Senate,” she said. He has been tough on China during his time in the public and private sectors. and supports President Trump’s strong immigration policies and foreign policy toward China.

McCormick, a Gulf War veteran and former treasury official in the George W. Bush administration, headed the Bridgewater Associates hedge fund until recently. He was drafted into the race by Republicans in Pennsylvania and Washington who worried about the condition of the primary field in one of the nation’s most important Senate races this year.

Sean Parnell, an army veteran, suspended his main campaign in November after losing custody of his children amid allegations of domestic violence.

Supporters see McCormick as a candidate who can thread the electoral needle in Pennsylvania, a swing state that narrowly voted for Trump in 2016 and narrowly rejected him four years later.

McCormick launched an scouting committee in December and has already spent nearly $ 2.3 million on TV ads, according to ad tracking company AdImpact. Famous doctor and TV host Mehmet Oz, real estate developer Jeff Bartos, former Ambassador Carla Sands and political commentator Kathy Barnette are also running for the seat vacated by GOP Senator Pat Toomey.

Trump’s White House alumni Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller are advisers to the McCormicks Scouting Committee. Former Trump campaign adviser David Urban and former Trump White House lawyer Jim Schultz are also helping his campaign get off the ground. According to someone close to McCormick, Kellyanne Conway, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Tony Sayegh and Larry Kudlow are among Trump’s other unofficial advisers.

In addition to former Trump employees on his payroll, McCormick can note that he has been interviewed for two prominent positions in the Trump administration: Secretary of the Treasury and Assistant Secretary of Defense. (He was offered the Defender position, but turned it down.) McCormick also decided to prevent attacks on him against China, saying on a call to the company last year that he disagreed with Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalios in defending the country. We knew at the time that he was thinking.

But that doesn’t stop Oz’s allies from going after McCormick for his past.

It’s almost insurmountable, said Representative Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.), An Oz supporter, referring to McCormick’s earlier comments on Trump, as well as business philosophies that the congressman said were in contradiction with the Trumps America First program. He noted that McCormick will have to surpass the star power of Oz, adding that his Santa, Coca-Cola and Dr. Oz in many American homes.

Oz himself presents potential primary vulnerabilities, having championed abortion rights and gun laws before running for the Senate and backing down.

At the 2017 Duke University event, McCormick said that an America First economic policy could potentially undermine the country’s ability to build multilateral coalitions. In March, McCormick co-wrote an article for the American Enterprise Institute urging policymakers to do more to attract skilled immigrant workers. In a 2019 Pittsburgh Post-Gazette article, McCormick said populism led to political extremes that made it difficult for the country and the economy to progress.

In the same interview, McCormick declined to say whether he supported the tariffs imposed by Trump, noting that it was important to properly manage the relationship between the United States and China.

You just can’t take off with anti-Trump comments, Reschenthaler said. I can’t even think of anyone who has succeeded. He is a political non-starter in the Republican primary.

Trump has met Oz and McCormick, has friends who work with both campaigns and is determined to stay out for now, the Trump source said. The former president’s hands-off approach to the controversial primary may change over time, although the departure of Parnell, the original candidate Trump endorsed in the Pennsylvania race, is still fresh.

Oz and Trump have been personal friends for years, and while Oz hasn’t hired a large team of Trump alumni, he has his own attorneys talking to the former president about it. In addition to Oz’s longtime friend and Fox News host Sean Hannity, who frequently features Oz on his show, casino mogul Steve Wynn and former Trump Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross also do promoting the Oz campaign to Trump, according to a source familiar with the Oz campaign.

Snover, the county party chair, said she was deciding between supporting McCormick and Sands. On a recent call, she said she asked McCormick about her past positions on trade and other issues.

If Trump were to back a candidate in the race again, Sover said, it would help him narrow it down: it would be a factor, but not the only deciding factor.

