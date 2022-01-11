Erdogan angry with minister after efforts to strengthen pound fail





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is angry with his finance minister for the government’s failure to meet its goal of enjoying reading at the start of the new year, writes columnist Erdal Saglam. Earlier this month, Erdogan announced that the lira would rise in value, repeating predictions made by recently appointed Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati. The goal was to get the lira to around 11.5 to the dollar, writes Saglam in a column published by Deutsche Welle. Now Erdogan is outraged that the finance ministry and central bank are constantly revising their targets to lower the value of the lira. They are currently struggling to keep the currency above 14 per dollar. Erdogan is also outraged that his government has failed to persuade Turkish citizens to sell foreign currency into deposit accounts, Saglam said. To reverse the fall in the value of the pound, the president announced a plan on December 20 to tie bank deposits of the pound to the dollar. The pound fell from a record low of 18.36 per dollar to 10.15 per dollar in the same week. But Turks who earn revenue in lire still buy dollars and, meanwhile, the central bank’s interference in the foreign exchange market continues, despite its net foreign exchange reserves declining to minus $ 56 billion, did he declare. The situation is unsustainable, said a banker, according to Saglam. Another measure introduced by the government in early January also failed to strengthen the pound’s exchange rate. Exporters are required to sell 25% of their foreign exchange earnings to the central bank in exchange for lire. The latest move fails because exporters now have to buy back at least 80 to 90 percent of the currencies they sold to the central bank on the open market, Saglam said, citing a banker.

