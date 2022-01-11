Boris Johnson charged again with breaking his own lockdown rules

LONDON While British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had hoped to put a perilous series of political and ethical blunders behind him this year, his hopes were dashed Tuesday by another kerfuffle: a BYOB garden party at 10 Downing Street that violated the lockdown of his own government in the event of a rules pandemic.

UK media reported that up to 100 staff were invited to a bring your own alcohol party in the backyard of Mr Johnson’s residence in May 2020, at a time when officials were asking people to do not socialize with more than one person outside. their families, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Mr Johnson did not deny that he and his wife Carrie attended the rally, which drew around 30 guests. If this is true, it would belie his claim in Parliament last year that he was told there was no Downing Street party that is breaking social distancing rules. Metropolitan Police have indicated they may investigate.

It is the latest and potentially most dangerous disclosure to date for Mr Johnson, rekindling doubts about its veracity and fueling accusations that he and his top aides are breaking the rules they impose on the public. The continuing unrest has fueled speculation he may face an internal leadership challenge this year.