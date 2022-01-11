Politics
Boris Johnson charged again with breaking his own lockdown rules
LONDON While British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had hoped to put a perilous series of political and ethical blunders behind him this year, his hopes were dashed Tuesday by another kerfuffle: a BYOB garden party at 10 Downing Street that violated the lockdown of his own government in the event of a rules pandemic.
UK media reported that up to 100 staff were invited to a bring your own alcohol party in the backyard of Mr Johnson’s residence in May 2020, at a time when officials were asking people to do not socialize with more than one person outside. their families, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Mr Johnson did not deny that he and his wife Carrie attended the rally, which drew around 30 guests. If this is true, it would belie his claim in Parliament last year that he was told there was no Downing Street party that is breaking social distancing rules. Metropolitan Police have indicated they may investigate.
It is the latest and potentially most dangerous disclosure to date for Mr Johnson, rekindling doubts about its veracity and fueling accusations that he and his top aides are breaking the rules they impose on the public. The continuing unrest has fueled speculation he may face an internal leadership challenge this year.
He can show up but cannot hide, Deputy Leader of the opposition Labor Party Angela Rayner told Parliament on Tuesday, where the Prime Minister dispatched a lower-ranking official in his place to answer questions about the left. The public has already drawn its own conclusions.
Mr Johnson and his Conservative Party fainted in the polls amid almost weekly reports of illicit after-work festivities in Downing Street. The allegations, analysts say, have ended the typical fury of the scandal of the moment that normally fades with the headlines of the following days, resonating with a British population that still remembers the pandemic sacrifices vividly. asked to do.
For an escape master like Mr Johnson, this crisis shows all the signs of persistence. Beyond the revelry, he also faces scandals involving the expensive interior design of his Downing Street apartment and his hapless defense of a Conservative lawmaker with ethical issues.
In December, nearly 100 Tory lawmakers rebelled against Mr Johnson’s new Covid restrictions, fueling speculation his grip on power was under threat. But that crisis ebbed over the Christmas holidays, and last week many Tory lawmakers praised Mr Johnson for resisting calls for tighter restrictions.
Analysts concluded he had given himself some breathing space until the local elections in May, which will be a big test of how much the party setback and other ethical issues have damaged electoral support for the Conservatives.
Now, however, the parties are likely to remain at the forefront for at least a few weeks, and possibly longer, if police open an investigation. Mr Johnson’s government is also facing economic pressures from inflation and tax increases, which are pushing up the cost of living for millions of Britons.
It will dominate government business and politics this year far more than Covid, said Mujtaba Rahman, an analyst at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group. So Johnson swims a lot against the tide. Things look very bad for him, but he’s not done yet.
The latest scandal, the party’s disclosure on May 20, 2020, arose in a blog post by Mr Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings, who has led an individual campaign to discredit the Prime Minister since taking over. was sacked by him. late that year. Mr Cummings said he did not attend the meeting despite embarrassing the government with his own breach of lockdown rules and raised questions about the wisdom of holding it, as did another senior adviser from the Prime Minister’s office.
UK broadcaster ITV released what it said was an email invitation to the party for Mr Johnson’s senior private secretary, Martin Reynolds. In it, he said, we thought it would be nice to make the most of the good weather and have a socially aloof drink in Garden No.10 tonight.
The BBC reported that two witnesses said they saw the Prime Minister, who had recently suffered a fatal Covid case, and his wife at the party. It happened on a day when Britain reported 363 deaths from Covid and a government minister, Oliver Dowden, told the public: You can meet someone outside your home in an outdoor public place.
The allegations are being investigated by Sue Gray, a senior official, who replaced cabinet secretary Simon Case after being forced to step down following allegations he himself had broken the rules . Even before Ms Gray finishes her report, opinion polls indicate that the party revelations have drained support from the Tories, and Mr Johnson in particular.
Hardly anyone believes what Boris Johnson has to say about it, Chris Curtis, head of political polls at Opinium Research, wrote on Twitter. In fact, more people think the moon landings were rigged than think the Prime Minister is telling the truth.
Mr Johnson has proven to be an incredibly resilient politician. Many voters, analysts say, have long ignored what they see as its direct relationship to the truth. Problem is, the scandal could derail his efforts to reset his government and appease his party’s reluctant backbenchers.
It is not for lack of trying. On Monday, the government unveiled a policy to review its approach to building safety issues. Later this month, one of Mr Johnson’s allies, Michael Gove, plans to flesh out the government’s flagship project to spread prosperity to areas of central and northern England that feel neglected .
By the spring, this is really his only chance to revive his message and his tenure as prime minister ahead of a large number of local elections, said Matthew Goodwin, professor of politics at the University of Kent.
Instead of keeping the spotlight on these issues, Mr Johnson is faced with questions not only about whether he broke lockdown rules, but also misled Parliament by denying it. On December 8, he said, I have been assured several times since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rule had been broken.
If the Labor Party consolidates its lead in the polls, pressure is likely to increase among Mr Johnson’s backbenchers for a no-confidence vote, which could force him out of power. Removing a sitting prime minister is difficult, especially one like Mr Johnson, who won an 80-seat majority just over two years ago.
Yet few issues can alienate the public like the double standard of politicians who party while telling others to hide in their homes.
If the Prime Minister was at the party, then his position would be untenable, said Lobby Akinnola, spokesperson for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, a group that represents families who have lost loved ones in the pandemic, in a statement. . He lost all moral authority to run the country, having broken his own rules that the rest of us followed, often at the cost of great sacrifice.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/11/world/europe/boris-johnson-uk-parties.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
