PM Modi asks about health in Bihar, CMs in Karnataka and singer Lata Mangeshkar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to inquire about their health. (PTI / File)
According to an official statement released in Bengaluru, Modi called Bommai at 4:30 p.m. after learning of his infection.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday to inquire about their state of health and wish them a speedy recovery, said government sources here. Both chief ministers have tested positive for COVID-19.
Modi also inquired about the health of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to a hospital after contracting the virus.
According to an official statement released in Bengaluru, Modi called Bommai at 4:30 p.m. after learning of his infection. The conversation lasted five minutes during which the prime minister advised him and other family members to receive appropriate treatment, the statement said.
During the conversation, Modi also inquired about the current COVID-19 situation in Karnataka and the actions taken by the state government. The chief minister told the prime minister he was holding a virtual meeting with ministers and officials on COVID-19 to prepare for the January 13 meeting with him (Modi), the statement said.
All necessary measures have been taken. The vaccination campaign has also intensified. Action will be taken on the basis of the experts’ recommendations, Bommai Modi informed, according to the statement.
Meanwhile, sources said Bommai went to Manipal hospital for a check-up and then returned home where he held a virtual meeting on COVID with officials.
