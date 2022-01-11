Politics
Will Relaxing Urban Residence Rules For Migrants Build Xis’ Prosperous China?
Since China began to dissolve rural townships in the 1980s, migrants have flocked to cities to find work. But since rural transplants do not qualify for urban residency, they cannot easily access public education and social security.
Previous efforts to change city residency rules have largely fallen through. Today, China is again trying to ease restrictions on household registration in small and medium-sized cities, with the aim of closing the gap between rural and urban citizens and improving economic efficiency. This is in line with Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s goal of building a secure middle class that can fuel a consumer-driven economy.
Why we wrote this
China’s household registration system obstructs the rights of rural migrants in cities. Measures to relax the rules are being touted as a step towards greater shared prosperity.
Rural migrants have long struggled with the dilemma of how to educate their children who are not automatically eligible for public education in cities. Some send their children home to live with their grandparents. Others scrimp and save to pay for private schools. But the frustration runs deep for many.
It is increasingly recognized that this system is fundamentally unfair, said Martin Whyte, a sociologist at Harvard. You don’t want to run a modern society by having people classified at birth in a lower status and denying them opportunities that you would allow the rest of the population.
Tan Chunmiao left his rural hometown in the mountains in 2011 for a job at a factory in the booming Pearl River mega-city of Guangzhou.
Ten years later, Mr. Tan is still here, now working long hours as a chef in a Japanese restaurant to support his wife and two young children. But as a rural migrant among more than 280 million people who have put their shoulder to the wheel of China’s economy, he has denied the same rights and social services afforded to residents of the city, including free education for their children.
I just have to depend on myself. It’s like I don’t have a Guangzhou Green Card, he laughs, comparing his second-class status to that of a temporary immigrant to the United States.
Why we wrote this
China’s household registration system obstructs the rights of rural migrants in cities. Measures to relax the rules are being touted as a step towards greater shared prosperity.
Under the 1950s household registration in China, or hukou, system, citizens are classified at birth as rural or urban, depending on where their parents are registered. Communist leader Mao Zedong sought to bind peasants to the soil for collective agriculture. After the dismantling of rural townships in the 1980s, migrants flocked to cities and became a vast underclass for businesses to exploit.
But today, the economic and social costs of a system of segregation are seen as a hindrance to China’s overarching goal of building an urbanized, advanced consumer economy that is less dependent on exports. Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s campaign for common prosperity seeks to expand the middle class and reduce income inequality, which is almost as high in China as it is in the United States, through certain measures.
Studies show that the insecurity of migrants’ lives curbs consumption, reduces economic efficiency and discourages families from having more children, while children born to migrants struggle to cope, being given the disadvantages they face.
It must be soberly recognized that the problem of unbalanced and inadequate development in China is still significant, with a large gap between urban and rural regional development and income distribution, Xi said in a speech last August to the Commission. Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs of China. .
Past efforts to ease residence restrictions in small towns are widely seen as producing marginal gains, as few benefits have accrued to migrants. In response, Beijing is pushing further top-down measures to eliminate hukou restrictions in most cities by 2025: its current development strategy calls for abolition hukou restrictions in cities of less than 3 million inhabitants and relax them in cities of 3 to 5 million inhabitants.
We will accelerate the urbanization of the rural migrant population, Wu Xiao, director of the rural economic department of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a press conference in December.
Not much rain
Still, experts wonder if such plans will make migrants like Mr. Tan full citizens in China’s most vibrant cities, given cities’ resistance to reforms that would increase their tax burden, such as free schooling. for migrant children and social security checks.
There’s a lot of thunder but really not a lot of rain, says Kam Wing Chan, a geography professor at the University of Washington and an expert on China. hukou system.
It emphasizes the relaxation of hukou restrictions since 2014 in many small and medium-sized towns that largely lack jobs and social services to attract rural migrants. It’s just the name. There is no benefit, says Professor Chan. I call it a fake hukou.
Like the latest proposals, the previous program excluded big cities like Shanghai and Beijing, which have long been magnets for the baiting of migrants. And the problem keeps getting worse: China’s 2020 census showed that the proportion of urban residents who have no hukou increased to 18.5%, from 17.2% in 2012.
Most agricultural workers still face an invisible wall that is, they cannot benefit from adequate social security and public services, said Cai Fang, former vice president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, in a keynote address last July. Only by turning them into urban residents can they become literally middle income groups, otherwise they will be very unstable.
Indeed, the deprivation of the right to vote of such a large group risks creating not only shattered lives, but also the seeds of political instability in China where polls have shown the hukou system is unpopular with urban and rural residents.
It is increasingly recognized that this system is fundamentally unfair, said Martin Whyte, Chinese expert and professor emeritus of sociology at Harvard, at a recent seminar at the Harvards Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies. You don’t want to run a modern society by having people classified at birth in a lower status and denying them opportunities that you would allow the rest of the population.
A disrupted education
The impact is particularly harmful for the children of rural migrants. Many are forced to live apart from their parents because most urban public schools will not enroll these children, and many migrant families cannot afford tuition fees in private schools.
A young woman from Guangzhou recalled that as an elementary school student, she had to change private schools seven or eight times because her parents were migrant farmers who grew vegetables on the lands of other peoples’ suburbs. My education was very difficult, says Ms. Lu, using a pseudonym to protect her privacy. Her parents could not afford the private colleges open to migrant children, so they sent her back to her hometown to study and live with her grandfather. Later, she found work in a soy sauce factory in Guangzhou.
Mr. Tan faces similar problems, wondering how to educate his two children, who live with his wife in another city.
Millions of children left behind with poor educational opportunities contribute to China’s human capital shortage, a determining factor in whether a country can join the ranks of advanced economies, explains Dr Whyte. The percentage of the Chinese workforce with a high school education is lower than that of Mexico, Turkey, Indonesia and Brazil, he says.
Land as collateral
For many Chinese rural migrants, the uphill battle for the benefits of a city hukou made them reconsider the value of owning land in their homes as a source of security.
Mr. Fuo, a pseudonym, for more than 20 years held various jobs in Foshan, a satellite city of Guangzhou, supporting his mother in their 1.6 acre farm in his hometown. Unable to find a wife, he lives alone in a rented room 300 meters from the bra factory where he now works six days a week. Living in the city is not easy, he says, so if the conditions are not very good and the income is not high, I can consider going home and looking after my mother, he says. .
As for Mr. Tan, he has no plans to give up his family’s land, half an acre of rice and beans his father cultivates, and a few acres of mountain land where they grow trees.
Above me are old people, below me are young people, he says, citing a Chinese saying about a sandwich generation that takes care of both parents and children.
Instead, he plans to work another 15 years until his children are grown up and independent, then will retire to his village and hope to gradually benefit from better social protection there. Then I can go home and have a different life, maybe be a tourist, he says, but now I can’t.
Sources
2/ https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2022/0111/Rural-migrants-are-denied-rights-in-Chinese-cities.-Can-Xi-fix-the-problem
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]