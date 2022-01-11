Will Relaxing Urban Residence Rules For Migrants Build Xis’ Prosperous China?

It is increasingly recognized that this system is fundamentally unfair, said Martin Whyte, a sociologist at Harvard. You don’t want to run a modern society by having people classified at birth in a lower status and denying them opportunities that you would allow the rest of the population.

Rural migrants have long struggled with the dilemma of how to educate their children who are not automatically eligible for public education in cities. Some send their children home to live with their grandparents. Others scrimp and save to pay for private schools. But the frustration runs deep for many.

China’s household registration system obstructs the rights of rural migrants in cities. Measures to relax the rules are being touted as a step towards greater shared prosperity.

Previous efforts to change city residency rules have largely fallen through. Today, China is again trying to ease restrictions on household registration in small and medium-sized cities, with the aim of closing the gap between rural and urban citizens and improving economic efficiency. This is in line with Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s goal of building a secure middle class that can fuel a consumer-driven economy.

Since China began to dissolve rural townships in the 1980s, migrants have flocked to cities to find work. But since rural transplants do not qualify for urban residency, they cannot easily access public education and social security.

Tan Chunmiao left his rural hometown in the mountains in 2011 for a job at a factory in the booming Pearl River mega-city of Guangzhou.

Ten years later, Mr. Tan is still here, now working long hours as a chef in a Japanese restaurant to support his wife and two young children. But as a rural migrant among more than 280 million people who have put their shoulder to the wheel of China’s economy, he has denied the same rights and social services afforded to residents of the city, including free education for their children.

I just have to depend on myself. It’s like I don’t have a Guangzhou Green Card, he laughs, comparing his second-class status to that of a temporary immigrant to the United States.

Under the 1950s household registration in China, or hukou, system, citizens are classified at birth as rural or urban, depending on where their parents are registered. Communist leader Mao Zedong sought to bind peasants to the soil for collective agriculture. After the dismantling of rural townships in the 1980s, migrants flocked to cities and became a vast underclass for businesses to exploit.

But today, the economic and social costs of a system of segregation are seen as a hindrance to China’s overarching goal of building an urbanized, advanced consumer economy that is less dependent on exports. Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s campaign for common prosperity seeks to expand the middle class and reduce income inequality, which is almost as high in China as it is in the United States, through certain measures.

Studies show that the insecurity of migrants’ lives curbs consumption, reduces economic efficiency and discourages families from having more children, while children born to migrants struggle to cope, being given the disadvantages they face.

It must be soberly recognized that the problem of unbalanced and inadequate development in China is still significant, with a large gap between urban and rural regional development and income distribution, Xi said in a speech last August to the Commission. Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs of China. .

Past efforts to ease residence restrictions in small towns are widely seen as producing marginal gains, as few benefits have accrued to migrants. In response, Beijing is pushing further top-down measures to eliminate hukou restrictions in most cities by 2025: its current development strategy calls for abolition hukou restrictions in cities of less than 3 million inhabitants and relax them in cities of 3 to 5 million inhabitants.

We will accelerate the urbanization of the rural migrant population, Wu Xiao, director of the rural economic department of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a press conference in December.

Migrant workers pack their belongings into a truck as they leave the outskirts of Beijing on November 27, 2017. China’s household registration system distinguishes between rural and urban residents.

Not much rain

Still, experts wonder if such plans will make migrants like Mr. Tan full citizens in China’s most vibrant cities, given cities’ resistance to reforms that would increase their tax burden, such as free schooling. for migrant children and social security checks.

There’s a lot of thunder but really not a lot of rain, says Kam Wing Chan, a geography professor at the University of Washington and an expert on China. hukou system.

It emphasizes the relaxation of hukou restrictions since 2014 in many small and medium-sized towns that largely lack jobs and social services to attract rural migrants. It’s just the name. There is no benefit, says Professor Chan. I call it a fake hukou.

Like the latest proposals, the previous program excluded big cities like Shanghai and Beijing, which have long been magnets for the baiting of migrants. And the problem keeps getting worse: China’s 2020 census showed that the proportion of urban residents who have no hukou increased to 18.5%, from 17.2% in 2012.

Most agricultural workers still face an invisible wall that is, they cannot benefit from adequate social security and public services, said Cai Fang, former vice president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, in a keynote address last July. Only by turning them into urban residents can they become literally middle income groups, otherwise they will be very unstable.

Indeed, the deprivation of the right to vote of such a large group risks creating not only shattered lives, but also the seeds of political instability in China where polls have shown the hukou system is unpopular with urban and rural residents.

It is increasingly recognized that this system is fundamentally unfair, said Martin Whyte, Chinese expert and professor emeritus of sociology at Harvard, at a recent seminar at the Harvards Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies. You don’t want to run a modern society by having people classified at birth in a lower status and denying them opportunities that you would allow the rest of the population.

A teacher reads to students at Pengying School on the outskirts of Beijing on November 11, 2013. China’s household registration system prevents most migrant children from attending public schools in cities, so some families pay for private schools.

A disrupted education

The impact is particularly harmful for the children of rural migrants. Many are forced to live apart from their parents because most urban public schools will not enroll these children, and many migrant families cannot afford tuition fees in private schools.

A young woman from Guangzhou recalled that as an elementary school student, she had to change private schools seven or eight times because her parents were migrant farmers who grew vegetables on the lands of other peoples’ suburbs. My education was very difficult, says Ms. Lu, using a pseudonym to protect her privacy. Her parents could not afford the private colleges open to migrant children, so they sent her back to her hometown to study and live with her grandfather. Later, she found work in a soy sauce factory in Guangzhou.

Mr. Tan faces similar problems, wondering how to educate his two children, who live with his wife in another city.

Millions of children left behind with poor educational opportunities contribute to China’s human capital shortage, a determining factor in whether a country can join the ranks of advanced economies, explains Dr Whyte. The percentage of the Chinese workforce with a high school education is lower than that of Mexico, Turkey, Indonesia and Brazil, he says.

Land as collateral

For many Chinese rural migrants, the uphill battle for the benefits of a city hukou made them reconsider the value of owning land in their homes as a source of security.

Mr. Fuo, a pseudonym, for more than 20 years held various jobs in Foshan, a satellite city of Guangzhou, supporting his mother in their 1.6 acre farm in his hometown. Unable to find a wife, he lives alone in a rented room 300 meters from the bra factory where he now works six days a week. Living in the city is not easy, he says, so if the conditions are not very good and the income is not high, I can consider going home and looking after my mother, he says. .

As for Mr. Tan, he has no plans to give up his family’s land, half an acre of rice and beans his father cultivates, and a few acres of mountain land where they grow trees.

Above me are old people, below me are young people, he says, citing a Chinese saying about a sandwich generation that takes care of both parents and children.

Instead, he plans to work another 15 years until his children are grown up and independent, then will retire to his village and hope to gradually benefit from better social protection there. Then I can go home and have a different life, maybe be a tourist, he says, but now I can’t.