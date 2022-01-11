Why the meeting between Trump’s lawyers and Georgia prosecutors matters





Almost a month ago, for no apparent reason, Donald Trump had a tantrum in a press release, one of several in which the former president complained: “Anything Democrats want to do is put people in jail … They destroy people’s lives, that’s the only thing they’re good at. “The Republican went on to insist that district attorneys, district attorneys generals and “Dem Law Enforcement” are “out of control”.

It was an absurd harangue, filled with lazy lies and absurd claims in literally every sentence. What was less obvious at the time, however, was why in the world Trump issued this specific statement at that time. I asked rhetorically a day later, “Is it possible that the former president recently received a nasty briefing from his legal team?” “

It occurred to me yesterday, as Rachel broke some news at the top of last night’s show. Let’s go ahead and quote block A directly:

“We can exclusively report tonight that lawyers for former President Donald Trump have now met face-to-face with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in Georgia.”

For those who might need a refresher, let’s take a look at how we got to this point.

The trouble began in earnest on Saturday, January 2, 2021, when Trump told Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that he wanted someone to “find” enough votes to overthrow the state in favor of the president. of the time, the will of the voters to be damned.

As we discussed soon after, Raffensperger recorded the call, offering the audience the chance to hear Trump, desperate to claim a power he did not earn, exploring ways to cheat, begging others to participate to his anti-democracy agenda, and even directing some subtle threats to the state’s top election official. In some ways, it was one of the most outrageous recordings ever made of a US president.

It wasn’t long before some observers questioned whether such efforts were legal. Politico released a report noting that Trump’s antics “could violate federal and state criminal laws, legal experts and lawmakers say.”

Shortly after, Georgia prosecutors started to think along the same lines: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened a criminal investigation into alleged violations of state election law, which seemed to be it. quite reasonable, because trying to interfere with the legal administration of an election is a crime.

And that’s what makes Rachel’s scoop last night so remarkable: It gets a lot less theoretical. The criminal investigation into the former president’s alleged misconduct continued to the point where Trump’s lawyers met in person with the Fulton County prosecutor’s office.

And days after that face-to-face chat, Trump, seemingly on nothing, issued a statement condemning district attorneys, attorneys general and “Dem Law Enforcement,” adding that Democrats want to “put people in jail” and “Destroy people’s lives. . “

Now we have a context that we didn’t have back then.

As for the ongoing investigation into Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney told The Associated Press this week that “her team is making solid progress, and they are leaning towards asking for a special grand jury with power to summons to facilitate investigation “.

She specifically told the AP: “I think in 2022 a decision will be made in this case. I certainly think that in the first half of the year decisions will be made.”

