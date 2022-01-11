Pakistanis owe Saudi Arabia billions in debts, but they want the ‘nuke’: here’s the reason





Pakistan is facing an economic crisis. The current value of Pakistani rupee against US dollar is over 175 PKR. Everything in the country is expensive and people find it difficult to meet their daily needs. Amid all the economic turmoil, Saudi Arabia, the highest ruler in the Islamic world, receives hatred from patriotic Pakistanis. Although Saudi Arabia extended the repayment date of the previous loan and granted Pakistan an additional loan, it is essential to understand why the patriots of a country in economic crisis hate the nation providing the financial support.

Since Imran Khan came to power, Pakistan, already in crisis, has sunk even deeper into financial difficulties. The stopping point came in Pakistan when India announced the repeal of Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The announcement angered the neighboring country as despite the fact that a lot of business happened between the two countries, Pakistan put an end to the trade. It further aggravated the financial crisis.

Saudi Arabia’s 2018 loan and the drama that followed

In 2018, Pakistan obtained a loan of $ 6.2 billion from Saudi Arabia. The package was announced after Imran Khan’s visit to Riyadh. Pakistan received $ 3 billion to deal with its balance of payments crisis, and an additional $ 3 billion was provided in the form of oil imports. Everything was going fairly well between the two nations, but after Section 370 was repealed in J&K, Pakistan began to pressure Saudi Arabia to denounce India’s actions.

In 2020, while continuing to pressurize Riyadh, Pakistan went further and threatened to form another Islamic bloc with Iraq, Turkey and Malaysia. There was a limit to Riyadh’s patience, and it was crossed with the decision to form another Islamic bloc. Saudi Arabia immediately asked Pakistan to repay part of the loan which amounted to $ 1 billion. Saudi Arabia has a habit of using its Pakistan loan to find its way into the decision-making process of the neighboring country.

Pakistan did its best to convince Saudi Arabia to cancel its loan repayment request, but it did not work. Then came Pakistan’s all-time friend China to the rescue. Pakistan got a $ 1 billion loan from China which was used to repay Saudi Arabia. What is notable here is that China’s largest investment (worth $ 60 billion) in Pakistan, i.e. the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is delayed due to many reasons including several disputes and safety issues. It should also be noted that loans from China come at a huge price. Several countries, including Sri Lanka, have lost properties on their own lands to China due to the inability to repay the loan. But that’s a story for another day.

The $ 10 billion investment that never happened

In 2019, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed interest in establishing a Saudi Aramco refinery in the Pakistani port of Gwadar. The project was worth $ 10 billion and it came as cash-strapped Pakistan was racing from pillar to pillar to attract foreign investment. At the same time, the crown prince announced investments worth $ 100 billion in India.

While investments in India were on track, in 2020 the Pakistani government was informed that Saudi Arabia was not going to invest in Pakistan, due to the global economic slowdown due to the pandemic and the low trade potential of the country. project.

Saudi Arabia’s move tied to Pakistan’s support for Turkey

It is essential to mention here that Turkey and Saudi Arabia have long been at daggers drawn on the rulers of the Muslim world. Relations between the two nations have deteriorated after the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Saudi Arabia sees Turkey as a threat to its leaders.

Pakistan’s decision to side with Turkey in forming a new Muslim bloc has angered Saudi Arabia. Turkey does not rule any Muslim bloc like Saudi Arabia, but it has projected itself as the leader of the Muslim world by raising concerns about the issues facing Muslims and Muslim countries.

Love of Turkey by Imran Khan

The new love for Turkey reached such a level that Pakistanis went crazy over Turkish drama Ertugrul and even Imran Khan started to greet him. The Pakistani Prime Minister has asked his compatriots to watch Ertugrul on several occasions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets with founder of Turkish drama series Ertugrul, directed by Kamal Tekdin pic.twitter.com/rfCa38gLsr

– Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) January 7, 2021 Pakistani patriots’ anger towards Saudi Arabia and “world class” solutions: nuclear weapons and opium

Pakistanis often direct hatred against Saudi Arabia on different issues on social media networks. A Twitter user named CestMoiz took to a Pakistani forum and found some interesting gems to read. The cash-strapped country has smoky patriots who not only have successful ideas for ending the economic crisis in Pakistan but are also ready to bomb Saudi Arabia for claiming the money they gave in Pakistan in the form of a loan.

One of the messages shared by CestMoiz has a solution provided by a Pakistani patriot in which he urged the government to issue more licenses to cultivate opium. He called it a good idea because the market value of opium is much higher than that of ordinary crops. He said that as Islam allows the consumption of opium used for medical purposes, allowing more farmers to grow opium and produce medical grade products would help Pakistan end the crisis. economic.

So I went back today! And guess what I found – people who smoke some of the best things ever! The member wants to grow opium for the good of the world! pic.twitter.com/Vs0LwIv5oD

Harpreet (@CestMoiz) January 9, 2022

In another article, a Pakistani called ostriches from Saudi Arabia simply because they asked for their own money parked in Pakistani banks. The user said the Saudis will kiss the feet of Pakistanis once they come out of the economic crisis. He also suggested that Pakistan should emerge from the crisis without Saudi Arabia’s help.

Just let me spread the joy of seeing the “non-drug induced” outrage by your countrymen here, for happiness everywhere. money refunded! HOW DARE THEY, HAINJI? pic.twitter.com/DG8hjrcwoi

Harpreet (@CestMoiz) January 9, 2022

Another user who goes through the Smoke handle said that since Pakistan has nuclear weapons, it has the power to threaten Saudi Arabia. He said, “Scare them, tell them you have three days to approve a new oil deal, condemn and take action against India for Kashmir. If you don’t comply, we’ll wipe you off the face of this planet. Good luck selling your oil then.

Of course, that was one of the first posts on this particular thread, emphasizing a nuclear option! For a moment, I thought that this “full member” was sarcastic, instead of being .. well .. a “full member”. But no !! And you ask what am I smoking! I like your confidence. NEVER lose it !! pic.twitter.com/ACtLoW2dcM

Harpreet (@CestMoiz) January 9, 2022

One forum user claimed that Pakistan threw the money in Saudi Arabia’s face because it was using the loan to meddle in Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Lo Ji, it is not the Saudis who are taking their money back. Instead, it was Pakistan throwing it back at them! The anguish of an injured “lover” shows itself quite brilliantly here, moreover. And then you ask ME what I smoke! Like I said before, NEVER lose that confidence. It makes you special! pic.twitter.com/rybSp90kyc

Harpreet (@CestMoiz) January 10, 2022 Earlier, Pakistanis also declared their hatred against the UAE

Pakistani love for Turkey ran so deep that when Turkey and the United Arab Emirates had diplomatic fallout over the Libyan crisis in 2020, Pakistani patriots started a “boycott of the United Arab Emirates” trend. They claimed that the UAE is India’s friend and because the UAE also does things that Turkey does not like, the UAE deserves to be boycotted by the Pakistanis in a show of true friendship.

Pakistanis boycott UAE Pakistanis boycott UAE New Saudi loan with tougher regulations

Saudi Arabia granted Pakistan a new loan on November 29, under which Riyadh would provide Pakistan $ 4.2 billion for one year. $ 3 billion would be provided as safe deposits, while $ 1.2 billion would be provided as oil supplies.

The regulations are however strict this time. Saudi Arabia has the right to ask Pakistan to repay the loan with 72 hours notice without giving any reason for the recall. There is no rollover option and Pakistan has to repay the loan after one year.

Riyadh now has a lot of advantages over Pakistan. He can use the loan terms to hijack Pakistan if he tries to do something that is against Saudi Arabia’s interests. In addition, it will put an end to the increase in romantic relations between Turkey and Pakistan.

