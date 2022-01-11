PM Modi inquires about the health of Karnataka, Bihar CM and Lata Mangeshkar infected with covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inquired about the state of health of the chief minister of Bihar infected with the covid Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Karnataka Basavraj Bommai and the song of the nightingale Lata Mangeshkar on the phone.

Lata Mangeshkar, 92, was reportedly admitted to the intensive care unit of a Mumbai hospital where she was diagnosed with mild symptoms of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Modi is said to have spoken to the chief ministers of Bihar and Karnataka and Lata Mangeshkar and inquired about their state of health following the Covid infection.

Modi allegedly phoned Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai at 4.30 p.m. and inquired about his health and the two other members of his family infected with Covid.

According to a report, the prime minister spoke to the chief minister of Karnataka for five minutes. Modi advised Bommai and other members of his family to get appropriate treatment for the Covid infection.

Modi also inquired about the Covid situation in Karnataka and the measures taken to deal with it. Bommai said the prime minister announced he would hold a virtual meeting with his ministers and senior officials ahead of his meeting with him on Covid on January 13, sources said.

According to a statement, the chief minister of Karnataka told the prime minister that all necessary measures were taken, vaccination accelerated and experts consulted to deal with the emerging situation.

Basavraj Bommai, according to sources, visited a private hospital in the city and then returned to his residence and had a virtual meeting with officials responsible for dealing with the pandemic in Karnataka.

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka’s chief minister tweeted that he had developed mild symptoms of the virus and was in self-isolation at his residence.