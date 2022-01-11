Republican Senator Mike Rounds rejects attack on Donald Trump





Senator Mike Rounds held his ground on Monday after former President Donald Trump called the South Dakota Republican an idiot for insisting on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election results.

Rounds, who admitted in an interview with ABC’s “This Week” Sunday that Trump “just didn’t win the election,” said in a statement he was disappointed but not surprised by the reaction. former president to his comments.

However, the facts remain the same. I stand by my statement. The former president lost the 2020 election, Rounds added.

This is not new information. If I was honest, there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would have altered the election results, the lawmaker added.

Hours earlier, Trump had slammed the senator for his comments on Sunday, calling him Republican RINO only in name.

Senator Mike Rounds of the Great State of South Dakota has just woken up to the fraudulent 2020 presidential election, the 45th president said in a statement released by his Save America PAC. He made a statement this weekend on ABC Fake News that despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, with much of it flowing in from Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and others States, he found the election to have gone well. Is he crazy or just stupid?

Trump slammed Senator Rounds, calling him RINO.MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

Trump also expressed regret for approving re-election rounds in 2020, saying the senator believed he had time.

Even if his election will not come for 5 years, I will never support this moron again, he added.

In his statement on Monday, Rounds also defended former Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over the certification of the 2020 election results. At the time, Trump urged Pence not to accept the results while claiming that the elections had been stolen.

Senator Mike Rounds also defended former Vice President Mike Pence.ERIN SCHAFF / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Rounds said Pence had acted with integrity in opposing Trump’s request and added that it was time for the rest of the GOP to follow suit.

As the Republican Party, we should focus on what lies ahead, not the past. The elections are about increasing support for your party, not further dividing it, he said. Attacking Republicans will certainly not result in a winning formula. Nor tell citizens not to vote. If we want to win in 2022 and 2024, we must move forward together.

