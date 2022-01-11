China, Indonesia should work together to fight COVID-19, establish model of health cooperation: Xi





Photo: VCG In a phone conversation with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that the two countries should work together to fight the pandemic and establish a model of cooperation in health. Xi said that Sino-Indonesian relations have progressed steadily amid the COVID-19 pandemic since last year and that the two countries have launched a mechanism for high-level dialogue and cooperation, establishing a new model of bilateral cooperation encompassing economy, culture and maritime cooperation. . Xi said China will continue to cooperate with Indonesia on the vaccine industry chain and drug research and development. It will also help Indonesia build a regional vaccine production center, thereby improving global public health governance based on joint efforts to fight the pandemic. The two sides should promote cooperation in the post-pandemic period and implement key projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, “the comprehensive regional economic corridor” and “Two countries, two parks”, promoting new growth sectors such as new energy, low carbon, digital economy and maritime cooperation. Widodo said Indonesia will chair the G20 in 2022 and is ready to work closely with China for the G20 to play a positive role in promoting international solidarity and global economic recovery. Widodo also sent his best wishes to the Chinese people and expressed the hope that the Beijing 2022 Winter Games will be held successfully. In 2021, two-way trade and investment grew rapidly. Bilateral cooperation in the field of health and medical care, especially in vaccine production and drug research and development, has made remarkable progress. About 80% of Indonesian vaccines come from China. The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway is expected to operate as planned. Bilateral relations are based on mutual respect and win-win cooperation, said President Widodo. Indonesia is ready to strengthen cooperation with China in the areas of economy, trade and pandemic control, as well as key projects on which the two sides are cooperating, Widodo said. Xi stressed that China attaches great importance to Indonesia’s role in regional and international affairs and that China is willing to promote regional economic recovery and safeguard regional peace and stability. China is ready to work with Indonesia to practice true multilateralism, actively implement global development initiatives and protect the interests of emerging markets and developing countries, Xi said.

