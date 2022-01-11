Donald Trump invites QAnon Backer to speak at his next rally – Mother Jones





As part of his I’m not leaving campaign, Donald Trump will organize a rally this Saturday in Florence, Arizona. He describes the event as “a continuation” of his “unprecedented effort to move the MAGA agenda forward by energizing voters and highlighting America First candidates and causes.” But the rally will do something else: give a boost to the extremist and absurd QAnon movement that claims Trump is secretly fighting a global cabal of pedophile and cannibal elites that include top Liberal Democrats and billionaires by featuring a QAnon supporter that Trump invited to be a “special guest speaker.

The list of other acts slated to share the stage with Trump includes various Arizona Republicans who peddled Trump’s big lie about the 2020 election, such as Reps Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko. My Pillow guy Mike Lindell will also be on the program; GOP State President Kelli Ward, who backed Trump’s false allegations of electoral fraud and claimed the January 6 rioters were part of a false flag operation to undermine Trump; and Kari Lake, a candidate for governor who CNN called a “serial promoter of election lies.” (Lake, who was recently a local Fox presenter, called for the lockdown of the Secretary of State who certified Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona and endorsed Lindell’s various nutcase theories about the election.)

QAnon’s friendly speaker on this list is State Representative Mark Finchem, who is running for Secretary of State with Trump’s approval. Finchem’s ties to the QAnon movement are no secret. As I noted previously:

In June, CNN reported, Finchem repeated conspiracy theories on marginal conservative media and at least one prominent podcast known for supporting QAnon. We have a serious problem in this country, he said in a separate interview on Victory Media. There are a lot of people involved in a pedophile child distribution ring, and unfortunately there are a whole bunch of elected officials involved in it. ‘

Finchem appeared on this QAnon-adapted podcast, which aired on May 9, with host Zak Paine, a famous QAnon advocate and conspiracy theory booster. According to the New York Times, the Paines channel on Twitch, an Amazon-owned live video streaming site, has more than 14,000 subscribers and is chock-full of vaccine and cancer conspiracy theories. In a flow, [Paine] and a guest encouraged viewers to drink a bleach solution that claims to cure cancer, which the Food and Drug Administration says is dangerous. Last week [in April], he referred to a QAnon belief that people kill children to harvest a chemical from them, then spoke of a criminal cabal controlling the government, saying people do not understand which plane of existence they come from. . On the May 9 broadcast, Finchem claimed that a slow-motion coup against Trump was underway.

Weeks earlier in April, the Arizona Mirror reported, Finchem himself touched on QAnon, sharing a widely debunked photo on Gab that actor Paul Walker was killed by the Clintons for releasing information on alleged crimes against the Clinton Foundation in Haiti. The actor died in 2013 when the sports car he was a passenger in crashed into a lamppost and gas pipe, which caught fire.

Finchem was in Washington on January 6 for the so-called Stop the Steal rally that led to the insurgent raid on Congress. According to the Arizona Republic, he was “outside, mingling with the crowds on the steps of the Capitol, showing photos, texts and social media accounts.” That day he posted a tweet that seemed to justify the assault, describing the riot as what happens when people feel they have been ignored and Congress refuses to recognize widespread fraud.

Finchem has repeatedly refused to comment to reporters on his beliefs with QAnon, but his connection with QAnon has become an issue in his race for secretary of state, with media referring to his past statements and messages. In October, he was the special guest of a QAnon conference in Las Vegas. The speakers at this event were a veritable parade of QAnon promoters and other fringe theorists. This included Ron and Jim Watkins, who are widely believed to have concocted the QAnon scam (an allegation they deny). Also on the list of speakers: George Papadopoulos, the figure of the Russiagate who assails the Deep State; Stella Immanuel, the infamous sex doctor with demons; and retired Lieutenant General Thomas McInerney, a staunch conspiratorialist who claimed Democrats conspired with the Chinese government to create Covid-19, then committed election fraud to oust Trump. At one point, members of the audience were led into a chant: “More sheep! “

At the conference, Finchem was on a panel with three other Arizona Republican officials to discuss the GOP’s forced review of the state’s 2020 election reports, a process the Arizona Mirror has described as “fraught with controversy and driven by conspiracy theorists who had no prior experience in the matter. elections or knowledge of Arizona electoral law. He ultimately found no evidence of fraud and concluded that Biden won Arizona.

On a second panel, Finchem discussed various electoral conspiracy theories with other candidates linked to QAnon, and he praised a Colorado election official who was involved in a QAnon-related investigation into alleged electoral fraud. He also compared “culture cancellation” to the Holocaust.

When Trump endorsed Finchem in the Arizona GOP primary for Secretary of State, he praised Finchem: he’s a patriot who fought for our country from his earliest moments in the government. Mark was ready to say what few others had the courage to say.

During an event at city hall during the 2020 campaign, Trump refused to disavow the QAnon conspiracy theory. I don’t know anything about QAnon, he said at first. Then he added: Let me tell you what I hear from this is that they are very strongly against pedophilia and I agree with that. This could well have been read by the QAnoners as a message of encouragement. On Saturday, Trump will go further by sharing the stage and the prestige he has as a former president and possible future presidential candidate with a QAnoner and will grant some legitimacy to this crazy far-right paranoia. How will these believers in a global satanic conspiracy see this? Must be a sign, right?

