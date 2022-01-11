PM Narendra Modi speaks with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, wishes speedy recovery from COVID-19





Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday a day after the two political leaders tested positive for COVID-19. The PM also wished them a speedy recovery from COVID-19. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, was transferred today to a private hospital. Doctors said the CM was showing mild symptoms and there was no problem as such. CM Bommai has been transferred to the hospital at the suggestion of the doctors and some tests will be performed on him. He was kept in home isolation after testing positive. “The conversation lasted five minutes during which the prime minister advised him and other family members to receive appropriate treatment,” the statement said. During the conversation, Modi also inquired about the current COVID-19 situation in Karnataka and the actions taken by the state government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and wished them a speedy recovery from COVID-19 PM Modi also inquired about the health of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar who was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID pic.twitter.com/B7Nr1rf1gY – ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022 Bommai’s son and daughter-in-law also tested positive on Tuesday. However, CM Bommai’s wife and daughter tested negative. CM’s son Bharath Bommai said on social media: “I tested positive for Covid with very mild symptoms. I isolated myself at home. I would like the people who have come in contact with me to be kindly tested. “ Members of his family were tested after development. CM Bommai has worked from his RTNagar residence, Race Course Road Government Office and Home Office Krishna. All staff in these offices have been tested and their reports are awaited. On the other hand, Nitish Kumar isolated himself yesterday in his residence after having tested positive for Covid. The chief minister’s office, announcing the development, uploaded his state of health to various social media platforms and asked people to stay safe. The CMO called on the people of Bihar to stay indoors as much as possible and only go to the market for necessary works. Currently, many ministers in Nitish Kumar’s government have already tested positive for Corona and remain in home isolation. CM deputies Tar Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi, along with ministers Ashok Chaudhary, Santosh Kumar Suman and others have tested positive for corona and are in home isolation. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the article’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Tuesday January 11, 2022 6:43 PM IST

