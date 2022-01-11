Industrialization is key to Pakistan’s prosperity: Prime Minister Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan. APP / File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan can only prosper if its industries develop, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday, stressing his government’s goal of facilitating the business community.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 14th International Chambers Summit (ICS) 2022 hosted by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), he said if exports do not increase, Pakistan will again have to look to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support.

We plan to lease land to businessmen at low rates in order to build industries, he said.

Speaking on the rule of law in Pakistan, the prime minister said the ring road project has been delayed due to corruption and the project alignment has been changed to benefit some people .

Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared that the state of Medina is the greatest revolution in the history of the world; however, in Pakistan everyone must fight for the rule of law.

Shedding light on the problems his government faced when it came to power, he said the PTI government must tackle the challenge of the highest deficit in Pakistan’s history left behind by previous governments. .

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan is not the only country suffering from an inflation crisis, all countries are currently facing an inflation crisis.

He was of the opinion that the PTI government had to face several challenges, among which was the unexpected Afghan crisis due to which fear arose among the masses and panic buying was observed for the US dollar.

Highlighting the achievements of his government, he said Pakistan had received record inflows of Pakistanis from overseas due to remittances which reached a record high of Rs 32 billion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan further stated that he had promised earlier that his government would collect taxes worth Rs 8 trillion and so far they have collected Rs 6 trillion,

He lamented that Pakistan lacks a tax culture, adding that Pakistan’s tax collection is among the lowest compared to countries around the world.

We are trying to develop a tax culture, he said.

PM supports efforts to boost exports

The Prime Minister stressed that the government is making considerable efforts to remove all the obstacles and bottlenecks faced by exporters, investors and businessmen in order to promote the export industry.

He regretted that in the past no attention had been paid to those sectors of the economy which are vital for wealth creation.

Shedding light on the performance of the export sector during the tenure of the previous government, he said it has stagnated in the past, but the current government provides facilities for exporters, stressing that they should be encouraged by rewards. and other incentives.

The summit brought together the presidents of more than 54 ordinary chambers, 10 small chambers and 13 female chambers. Representatives of development partners, the international business community, political parties, ministries and government institutions were also present.

With additional contribution from Reuters

