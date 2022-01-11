Former Xinjiang security official takes charge of Hong Kong garrison – the Diplomat

Major General Peng Jingtang’s move to Hong Kong underscores governments’ focus on combating terrorism in the city, which critics see as a smokescreen to quell dissent.

Chinese soldiers march before Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects troops from the Hong Kong People’s Liberation Army (PLA) garrison in Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong on Friday, June 30, 2017.

The Chinese military has said the former internal security chief of the Xinjiang region will lead the People’s Liberation Army garrison in Hong Kong, as part of the latest in a series of moves to place the semi-autonomous city under the strict control of Beijing.

A brief report published on the Defense Ministry website on Monday said that Major General Peng Jingtang’s appointment was signed by Xi Jinping, president of China, leader of the Communist Party and commander of the PLA.

He said Peng is committed to exercising defense functions in accordance with the law, resolutely upholding national sovereignty, security and development interests, and firmly protecting Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability. .

Peng met with Hong Kong Managing Director Carrie Lam on Monday morning, who told him her government would work with the garrison to jointly safeguard the nation’s sovereignty, security and development interests and help maintain prosperity and prosperity. Hong Kong’s long-term stability, according to a government press release.

The move follows China’s eradication of political opposition and restriction of free speech in the city, a former British colony that had been promised to keep its civil liberties and legal system independent intact for 50 years after the transfer to Chinese control in 1997.

China imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong following anti-government protests in 2019, resulting in the imprisonment, intimidation and exile of most opposition voices. Independent media have been raided and forced to shut down following the seizure of assets or threats of prosecution.

Candidates deemed insufficiently loyal to Beijing have been barred from standing for election to the local Legislative Council.

From 2018, Peng commanded the paramilitary force of the People’s Armed Police in Xinjiang, where China has detained hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs and other members of Muslim minority groups in political re-education camps. The vast region remains shrouded in a security blanket that controls most aspects of the lives of its Muslim residents.

The United States and others have called the campaign genocide, while China says all participants in what it describes as a push for vocational training and de-radicalization have now graduated. Beijing insists that all of its actions in Xinjiang are necessary to fight terrorism in the region. Peng, in particular, is reported be the leader of a new special force formed in Xinjiang for counterterrorism needs in the region and across China. His appointment could signal a stricter approach to suspected terrorist activity in Hong Kong.

Bloomberg has already reported a notable increase in terrorism charges in Hong Kong. Journalist Kari Soo Lindberg has counted 29 arrests for terrorism-related allegations from July 1, 2020, when the National Security Act came into force, to mid-December 2021. All but one of the arrests have since taken place. June 2021.

In an October speech, Lam swore strengthen work on the prevention of terrorist activities. Bloomberg listed some of the results of this effort:

Leaflets are stuffed in letterboxes telling residents how to spot terrorism. Posters warning passengers to run, hide and report violent attacks are plastered on the trams. Counterterrorism exercises have been organized at the airport and at train stations. Schoolchildren were introduced to bomb disposal units and allowed to handle replica firearms on this year’s National Safety Education Day.

In July 2021, after stabbing a police officer, a second-rank Hong Kong official, Chief Secretary John Lee, promised a all efforts made to fight against local terrorism. Lee blamed the violent riots of 2019 when pro-democracy protesters took to the streets in mass rallies against changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system for fueling local terrorism. He particularly warned against lone wolf terrorist attacks perpetrated by people radicalized by extreme ideologies.

Critics say Hong Kong also uses the terrorist label against protesters and dissidents. In 2019, China pursued a aggressive propaganda campaign describe the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong as the work of terrorists manipulated by Western powers and radical forces.