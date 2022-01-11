Indonesia’s clean energy transition must start with clean rivers (commentary)

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has presented hydropower as the key to the country’s transition to coal, which currently dominates the national energy mix.

But while Indonesia has a multitude of large rivers with the potential for great power generation capacity, more than half are degraded and polluted.

With Indonesia ready to showcase its clean energy transition when it hosts the G20 summit later this year, it’s time to start cleaning up the country’s rivers, writes Warief Djajanto Basorie.

This message is a comment. The views expressed are those of the author, not necessarily Mongabay.

Recover together, recover stronger. Indonesia adopted this slogan when it took over the rotating presidency of the club of the 20 largest advanced and emerging economies in the world, the Group of 20. After meeting in Rome on October 30 and 31, the next annual summit of the G20 will be held in Bali in October / November 2022.

From December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022, Indonesia holds the presidency of the G20. In remarks on December 1 to assume the presidency, President Joko Jokowi Widodo said the G20 conference in Indonesia will focus on three issues: inclusive health management taking into account the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, digital transformation and the transition to sustainable energy.

Apparently, Jokowi intends to present Indonesian actions in energy transition to the G20 forum.

At the Group of 20 summit in Rome, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson implored Jokowi to accelerate Indonesia’s net zero emissions (NZE) target from 2060 to 2050, as in many other countries.

Jokowi recounted this conversation during a post-Rome event on November 22. The occasion was the opening of the 10th New and Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation (EBTKE) Conference and Exhibition organized by the Renewable Energy Company of Indonesia, known as METI.

In front of energy researchers, officials and business leaders, Jokowi said he had explained to Johnson and other world leaders about Indonesia’s problem and the possible solution with coal. Coal is the main reason Indonesia cannot accelerate its NZE target until 2050.

Coal is the main fossil fuel that drives the Indonesian economy.

The country’s electricity sector is dominated by fossil fuels (82%), with coal accounting for the highest share (63%) in power generation in 2020, according to the Indonesia Climate Transparency Report 2021 from the Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR), a Jakarta-based think tank on energy issues.

Indonesia’s nationally determined NZE 2060 target relates to contracts to build coal-fired power plants that have already been signed, Jokowi said.

A fact to note is that during the COP26, the annual United Nations climate conference in Glasgow from October 31 to November 31. 13, Indonesia has taken a significant step on the energy transition of coal.

On November 3, Indonesia, the Philippines and the Asian Development Bank announced a partnership with an Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM). The AfDB is providing funds for the accelerated early retirement of coal-fired power plants and their replacement with clean energy capacity. Some 9,000 megawatts of coal-fired power plants could be phased out within 10 to 15 years.

Retired power plant owners would receive compensation and use that money to invest in new power plants, IESR executive director Fabby Tumiwa said.

At the METI conference, the president said that Indonesia has 418,000 MW of renewable energy resources in solar, wind, hydro, geothermal and underwater currents.

However, power plants based on renewable energy are more expensive to install than coal-fired power plants. The question is how to find the financing for the cost differential. Jokowi called on conference attendees to come up with detailed diagrams on how this gap can be bridged.

As a solution to decrease or even end the use of coal, Jokowi said Indonesia has 4,400 large and medium rivers that have an abundance of hydropower. On a trial basis, he ordered the hydropower exploitation of two rivers, the Kayan of 567 kilometers (352 miles) in the province of North Kalimantan in Borneo which empties into the Sulawesi Sea, and the Mamberamo of 1,102 km (685 miles) in Papua which flows into the Pacific.

The hydroelectricity of Kayans will not feed the grid of PLN, the state-owned electricity supplier. The 13,000 MW discharge capacity of the rivers will be used for the Kalimantan Industrial Park in Indonesia (KIPI), in East Tanjung Palas, Bulungan District, North Kalimantan, which opened on December 21. Meanwhile, the Mamberamo potentially has a capacity of 24,000 MW. .

KIPI will be a 30,000 hectare (74,000 acre) green industrial park that will operate in 2024 with clean technology to meet global demand for environmentally friendly products. Powered by hydroelectricity and solar panels, the park will have an aluminum smelter and manufacturing plants for finished and semi-finished products in the fields of petrochemicals, electronic alumina, steel. , industrial silicon and new energy batteries.

The big foreign investors come from the United Arab Emirates and China. A major Indonesian player is Garibaldi Thohir, owner of coal producer Adaro Energy and chairman of the Indonesian Industrial Park Business Consortium.

What Jokowi did not say in his speech to METI is the significant environmental handicap in the exploitation of river energy.

Three of the major Indonesian rivers are found in Kalimantan, Indonesian Borneo: the Kapuas (1,143 km or 710 mi), the Mahakam (920 km or 572 mi) and the Barito (900 km or 560 mi). Two are in Sumatra: Batang Hari (800 km, or 497 mi) and Musi (750 km, or 466 mi). Central Java is home to the 548 km (341 mi) Bengawan Solo.

The undisclosed fact is that most of Indonesia’s rivers are dirty.

The Ministry of the Environment and Forests noted in July 2021 that 59% of Indonesian rivers are heavily polluted to the point that they no longer support living organisms. Only 8.9% of the country’s rivers have a level of light pollution that allows plants and living things to survive.

The Citarum in West Java Province that flows into the Java Sea, for example, is heavily contaminated with hazardous waste containing toxic phosphate and mercury from factories along its shores. Rivers that flow through populated areas are also ravaged by plastics, detergents and human waste Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria.

Rivers can be a reliable source of energy if their watersheds comply with conservation, according to environmental activist Dwi Sawung of the Indonesian Environment Forum, known by its Indonesian acronym Walhi, a national environmental campaign group. .

If the conservation of the watershed is poor, reliability is low, maintenance would be expensive and the hydropower plant would have a short lifespan, said Dwi, responsible for infrastructure and space issues. The discharged water is unreliable and sedimentation can interfere with operating life. If the conservation of the watersheds is good, it will have good reliability.

Old hydropower plants built during the Dutch colonial period near plantations in West Java, Central Java and West Sumatra are still in operation, he observed.

Indonesia is hosting the next G20 summit in Bali. It seems that Jokowi wants to present the country’s river energy as one of the main means of energy transition. However, the president is expected to act as the chief water manager and free the rivers of their environmentally harmful content.

Jokowis Glasgow’s speech may not have been impressive as he did not announce any ambitious new climate change mitigation plans to bolster Indonesia’s emissions reduction efforts.

Indonesia’s nationally determined contribution remains the one it presented at COP21 2015 in Paris: a target of 29% reduction in emissions by 2030 and 41% with international cooperation.

However, his call to renewable energy practitioners at the METI conference to develop programs that work, harnessing river energy as an example and replacing coal with a working ETM partnership, could move the NZE goal closer to Indonesia in 2050.

Indonesia’s call for signing the G20 should also apply to the country’s river system. May the rivers heal together and heal themselves stronger.

Banner image: View of the Suralaya coal-fired power plant in the town of Cilegon, Banten province, Indonesia. Image Kasan Kurdi / Greenpeace.

Warief Djajanto Basorie written on environmental / climate issues. Since 1974 he has contributed to the Bangkok Post, the Wall Street Journal Asia, The Standard (Hong Kong) and Mainichi Shimbun, among others. Currently, he writes for the Jakarta Post, Indonesian state news agency Antara, Mongabay Indonesia and New Naratif.