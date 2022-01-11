Voters decide to block re-election of Trump ally Madison Cawthorn | Republicans





A group of North Carolina voters told state officials on Monday they wanted Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn disqualified as a congressional candidate, citing his involvement in the Jan.6 attack against the Capitol.

Cawthorn questioned the presidential election outcome at the Save America rally ahead of the Capitol riot later in the day, which left five people dead.

During the rally, Cawthorn baselessly claimed the election was stolen from Donald Trump and was accused of setting the crowd ablaze, many of whom then stormed the Capitol.

Lawyers have filed the challenge to run on behalf of 11 voters with the North Carolina Board of Elections, which oversees a process by which candidates’ qualifications are reviewed.

Voters say Cawthorn, who officially filed for candidacy last month, cannot run because he fails to comply with a constitutional amendment ratified shortly after the Civil War.

The 1868 Amendment says that no one can serve in Congress which, having already taken an oath, as a member of Congress to support the Constitution of the United States, has engaged in an insurgency or rebellion against it.

The written challenge indicates that the events of January 6 amounted to an insurgency, and that Cawthorns’ speech at the rally supporting Trump, his other comments and information in published reports, provide a reasonable suspicion or belief that he helped to facilitate the insurgency and is therefore disqualified. .

The challengers have reasonable suspicions that Representative Cawthorn was involved in efforts to intimidate Congress and the Vice President into rejecting valid electoral votes and overturning the essential constitutional function of an orderly and peaceful power transition , indicates the complaint.

The complaint went on to detail the ways Cawthorn allegedly promoted the protest in advance, including tweeting: The future of this republic depends on the actions of a few loners. It is time to fight. The complaint also details reports of Cawthorn’s meeting with the planners of the January 6 protest and possibly the Capitol assault.

Cawthorn, 26, became the youngest member of Congress following his November 2020 election and has become a social media favorite of Trump supporters. He plans to run in a new neighborhood that looks more Republican friendly. He officially filed nomination papers just before filing was suspended as redistribution lawsuits are pending.

Last September, Cawthorn warned North Carolina of a possible bloodshed in future elections which he said could continue to be stolen, and asked if Biden had been dutifully elected. He advised them to start hoarding ammunition for what he said was likely American-American bloodshed due to unfavorable election results.

When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes your duty, he said, in addition to describing the rioters who were arrested in the Jan.6 uprising as political prisoners. He said we are actively working on plans for a similar protest in Washington.

Ron Fein, legal director of Free Speech for People, a national election and campaign finance reform group supporting Cawthorn’s challenge, told the Guardian the complaint was the first legal challenge to a candidate’s eligibility under the disqualification clause filed since the post-civil war reconstruction. In the 19th century.

He said: This establishes a line that says just as the drafters of the 14th Amendment wrote and intended, you cannot take an oath to support the constitution and then facilitate an insurgency against the United States while hoping to exercise. a public service.

Fein said the challenge will be the first in a long line against members of Congress associated with the insurgency. Free Speech for People and the Our Revolution group announced last week that they would urge state administrators to exclude Trump and members of Congress from future polls.

He said: It is not just the voters of this district. The insurgency has threatened the entire democratic system of our country and putting insurgents of any state in the halls of Congress threatens the entire country.

The challenge asks council to create a panel of five county members from the proposed 13th district to hear the challenge. The panel’s decision can be appealed to the Council of State and later to a court.

The challengers also asked the board to let them interrogate Cawthorn under oath in a deposition before the regional panel meeting, and to subpoena him and others for documents.

John Wallace, a longtime advocate for Democratic causes in North Carolina, who also filed the challenge, told The Guardian: The disqualification of Representative Cawthorn should certainly deter those who might try to hinder or derail our processes. democratic.

Cawthorn spokesman Luke Ball said more than 245,000 patriots in western North Carolina elected Congressman Cawthorn to serve them in Washington, in reference to his November 2020 victory in the ‘current 11th district.

Now, a dozen activists who misinterpret and distort the 14th Amendment for political gain will not turn it away from that service, Ball wrote.

