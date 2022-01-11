Mohan Guruswamy | An important history lesson for Narendra Modi

India’s fate irrevocably changed on May 29, 1658 when two Indian armies clashed in the dusty fields of Samugarh, near Agra. The history of India has changed forever. Aurangzeb’s victory over his brother Dara Shikoh marked the start of Islamic sectarianism in India which not only alienated Hindus but also much more moderate Sufis and Shiites. Aurangzeb’s narrow Sunni beliefs were to make India home to Muslim fundamentalists, long before Saudi Arabia’s Wahhabis sponsored Taliban and Islamic State fanatics. It was not only a battle for the Mughal throne, but also a battle for the very soul of India.

Aurangzebs’ victory here and other successful campaigns resulted in the creation of the greatest and greatest Imperial India to date. His empire stretched from Kabul to Calicut in the south and Kamrup in the east. He ruled almost 20% of the world’s population. He reigned with an iron fist and killed his enemies with extreme cruelty. He had Dara Shikoh killed in front of his son and beheaded Guru Tegh Bahadur in front of a large crowd in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk district. If the emperors were to be judged on land, population and wealth, he was truly the greatest of the Mughals. But the seeds of this Indian collapse have been sown.

In 1620, India had the highest national income in the world, over a third, and was also its greatest military power. According to economic historian Angus Maddison, in 1700 India accounted for 27% of global GDP. It was the envy of Europe. European traders came to seek Indian products for their markets.

But no sooner was Aurangzeb’s iron fist removed than his Imperial India began to disintegrate. The iron fist which reigned in dividing rather than uniting and which sought to impose a hierarchy by theological preferences gave rise to many disagreements. But for Aurangzeb, Shivaji Bhonsle could have remained a minor West Indian feudatory? There are important lessons for those who rule and seek to rule India in this area.

The weakening of the central power and the peripheral kingdoms in search of profits allowed the establishment of European trading posts. The weakening of the regimes led the trading posts to raise armed guards. Soon the overseas trading companies began to wage war with each other and with so many minor states now, free to have their fates join with one or the other. It is then the Europeans who gradually settle. The Anglo-French Carnatic Wars were fought by Indian armies reinforced by levies from trading companies. The East India Company won and the French, Dutch, Portuguese and Danes were reduced to pockets.

One hundred years later, in 1757, the era of total foreign supremacy over India began when East India Company troops pulled from South India and led by English company cadres defeated the army of Nawab Siraj-ud-daulah in Plassey (Palashi), with the now usual mix of superior drilling, steadfast leadership and a bit of betrayal. At a crucial moment, Mir Jaffar and his troops crossed. India bowed to Robert Clive.

In less than a decade, on August 12, 1765, Clive obtained from Emperor Shah Alam a firman granting the dewani of Bengal, Bihar and Odisha to the John Company. A contemporary Muslim exclaims with indignation that such a large transaction was made and completed in less time than it would have taken for the sale of a donkey. By this act, the Company became the true ruler of 30 million people, generating an income of four million pounds sterling. The John Company grew more and more, and in 1857 the Great Mughal was reduced to his fortress to conduct poetry evenings. It was the golden age of Urdu poetry.

The events of 1857 led to the formal establishment of India as a directly ruled colony. This was yet another period event. The British established the greatest rule in India ever. It stretched from Peshawar in present-day Pakistan to Pagan in Burma; and from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India came under a hold for the first time in its history. Even Aurangzeb did not descend far beyond the Krishna River.

India has changed, for better and for worse. Throughout its long history, India has absorbed waves of immigrants and their dynasties, as it has absorbed the Dravidians, Aryans, Greeks, Persians, Kushans, Afghans, Uzbeks and all who came there to seek their fortune. They built on the fortunes of India. The British were the only ones to come and snatch his immense wealth in a systematic way. The wealth taken from India largely funded the Industrial Revolution.

Renowned economist Utsa Patnaik, who has worked and taught at the Center for Economic Studies and Planning, School of Social Sciences at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), since returning with a doctorate. from Oxford University, had written a seminal article on Britain’s profit from India? This article, published by Columbia University Press in 2018, categorically refutes British moral claims. Ms Patnaik concluded that Britain looted nearly $ 45 trillion from India between 1765 and 1938, based on nearly two centuries of accurate tax and trade data. This amount is almost 17 times the current combined GDP of Great Britain and India.

From there to another historic year ending in seven took ninety years. In 1947, India became independent. That year India’s GDP was only 3.8 percent of global GDP. We are now in 2022. India’s GDP is now the third largest in the world. In a few decades, he could become his biggest.

Given its economic failures, the BJP-RSS establishment in New Delhi is now pushing India toward Hindutva nationality, seeking to victimize a minority for the perceived wrongs and slights of the past. An intolerant religion can never be the basis of nationality and national unity in India. Aurangzeb’s legacy tells us that. Aurangzeb had created the largest Imperial India since Ashoka the Great. But it didn’t take long for it to wear off. Over the next hundred years, a foreign trading company took control of all of India.

The BJP under Narendra Modi could continue to gain electoral dominance over all or most of India. But has he learned any lessons from history? Does he want to become the Hindu Aurangzeb? What is worrying is that we know that history is not Mr. Modis’ forte.

