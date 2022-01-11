Bridgewaters Ray Dalio Endorses China’s Common Prosperity Campaign





Bridgewater Associates LP founder Ray Dalio backed China’s push for common prosperity or greater equality under President Xi Jinping and said countries like the United States could benefit from a similar approach.

Beijing’s pursuit of common prosperity has been one of the driving forces behind its large-scale crackdowns in areas such as e-commerce, video games, real estate, and after-school tutoring. The increased regulatory pressure has in turn caused sharp declines for many Chinese stocks listed in the US and Hong Kong, and prompted many investors to re-evaluate the risks and rewards of Chinese assets.

Long-time Chinese bull Dalio, however, warned market watchers not to misinterpret the actions as showing that Chinese leaders are showing their true anti-capitalist stripes, and stressed the benefits of investing in the country. Common prosperity is a good thing, Dalio said in a video appearance at the UBS Group AG Greater China Conference on Monday. This is another way of saying prosperity for most people. Mr Dalio said his views on the matter were roughly aligned with those of the Chinese leadership and that there are many opportunities that will lead to a better economy and a more just system. As Deng Xiaoping and others understood, it is a cycle, Mr. Dalio said. First you get rich, then you strive to distribute those opportunities more evenly. Mr. Deng, China’s former supreme leader, sparked economic reforms from the late 1970s. These changes allowed China to grow much faster than it did under the former leader. of the Communist Party Mao Zedong, who died in 1976. Many people do not know the real thought, although there have been attempts to describe it, and tend to make the mistake of thinking that it is like a return to communism under Mao, rather than understanding its just part of the evolutionary process, he said. Mr. Dalio said he believes that through their own system, the United States needs more common prosperity, which many countries are doing. His presentation showed the wealth and income gaps in the United States at highs last reached in the 1930s. Before the same conference, a senior banker told reporters that China is committed to welcoming global investors and further opening up its financial markets. Tommie Fang, head of UBS’s global markets in China, said on Friday he recently spent a week in Beijing to meet with financial regulators. Mr Fang said he saw a lot of positive energy, pro-business attitude and openness in his meetings with the central bank, securities, banking and foreign exchange regulators, and executives. of the new Beijing Stock Exchange. In late July, after a crackdown on tutoring in disrupted markets, the China Securities Regulatory Commission met privately with representatives of global financial institutions and tried to allay investor concerns, saying China would review the market impact before introducing future policies. After Chinese rideshare giant Didi debuted on Wall Street, Beijing announced plans to tighten rules for local businesses looking to raise funds overseas. WSJ’s Yoko Kubota takes a tour of Didi to explain what the crackdown means for tech titans and Chinese investors. Photographic illustration: Ang Li

Mr. Fang, who attended the July meeting, said: I firmly believe that the political environment in China is more stabilized and valuations are more attractive compared to the beginning of last year. He said Chinese regulators are making very clear and dedicated efforts to step up dialogue with their US counterparts over Chinese companies listed in the US, which are threatened with delisting in a dispute over access to audit documents. Mr Dalio told conference attendees that his hedge fund management company has prospered since it began to apply its all-weather approach, which aims to make money independent of the broader market movements, to invest in mainland China. We have been doing this for about three years ashore. It is very well done whether the direction of the market is up or down. I’m just thrilled to be a participant, he said. In November, the Wall Street Journal reported that Bridgewater had raised the equivalent of $ 1.25 billion for its third investment fund in China, the largest to date. Mr Dalio advised investors to be wary of holding cash, given its drawbacks on an inflation-adjusted basis. Stop thinking of money as a safe investment. Investors think cash is safe because it doesn’t have a lot of volatility. The mindset has to change, he said. Write to Quentin Webb at [email protected] and Jing Yang at [email protected]

