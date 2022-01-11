PM Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the 25th edition





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the 25th two-day National Youth Festival to be held in Pondicherry on Wednesday. (More sports news) The festival will kick off on National Youth Day on January 12 to celebrate Swami Vivekanand’s birthday. Youth Affairs Secretary Usha Sharma said the festival aims to shape the minds of young Indians and transform them into a united force for nation building. She said this year, given the emerging COVID-19 situation, the festival was to be held virtually. The inauguration will be followed by the National Youth Summit which aims to galvanize, ignite, unite and activate youth towards nation building, to unleash the true potential of our demographic dividend. During the summit, young people will have the opportunity to express their views on topical issues such as the environment, climate change, SDG-led growth, technology, entrepreneurship and innovation, indigenous and ancient wisdom, national character, nation building, among others. During the festival, attendees will get a glimpse of Auroville, the immersive experience of the city of Pondicherry, indigenous sports games from across the country and folk dances, etc. Other festival highlights include a musical performance Live, an interactive yoga session by Auroville & Art Live Instructors, ”Sharma said in a statement. Sharma also added that the National Youth Festival is one of the biggest events of its kind and that the Ministry of Youth and Sports celebrated it with the aim of providing a platform to bring together the young people of the country. with the aim of providing them with the opportunity to showcase their talents in various activities. “The Festival also provides an arena, creating a mini-India, where young people interact in formal and informal settings and exchange their social and cultural uniqueness. This mix of diverse socio-cultural backgrounds creates Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat,” said the secretary .

