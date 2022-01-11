Turkish president slammed for plan to fight inflationExBulletin

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Inflation is on the rise here in the United States, but in some countries like Turkey the situation is extreme. The new year brought soaring food prices there and a currency crisis that has been going on for months. The Turkish president takes an unorthodox approach. Peter Kenyon of NPR spoke to residents of Istanbul who are struggling to cope.

PETER KENYON, BYLINE: Nejdet Sik, who works in a kebab restaurant, says people are under enormous pressure. He feels it every time he takes the bus or the tram.

NEJDET SIK: What more can I say? Economy – everyone is upset. If you touch someone, it’s really like the dog – I want to bite you because of the stress, too much stress, brother, so I hope that will change.

KENYON: He says he fully understands how they feel when they see their standard of living decline right before their eyes.

SIK: What are they going to do? They can’t buy stuff, they can’t provide electricity, they can’t provide gas, look after the kids, or pay the rent. What will they do ?

KENYON: Many economists will tell you that one of the main reasons for Turkey’s inflation problem is President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox theory that cutting interest rates will lower prices, rather than forcing them further. higher, as most economists believe. In a speech to members of his ruling party late last year, Erdogan appeared to acknowledge the risk of the rate cut. But he said that in the end it would pay off for the Turkish lira and the country. Istanbul Economic Research analyst Can Selcuki says he doesn’t support Erdogan’s policies, but can explain what the Turkish president is trying to do.

CAN SELCUKI: So the two fundamentals of the new model are low interest rates and a depreciated pound, with the aim of stimulating exports, construction and tourism, which in turn will provide a surplus, which will be used for investments. , thus enhancing the Turkish market. read and lower interest rates.

KENYON: The problem, Selcuki says, is that no economist he knows thinks the forex markets will react like Erdogan says.

SELCUKI: The belief in Erdogan’s administration is that interest rates cause inflation, which goes against any common wisdom or knowledge of economics that we have.

KENYON: But rather than change course, Erdogan hesitated and vowed to continue. In an outdoor tea room, I meet Bojana, who refused to give her last name when she criticized Turkey. She is a 42-year-old independent filmmaker who moved to Turkey two years ago from Macedonia. She obviously says that this Turkish lira crisis is working well for foreigners who are paid in euros or other relatively strong currencies. But she is painfully aware of what it does to her Turkish friends.

BOJANA: You can see it everywhere. You can see it in the neighborhoods. You can see the stores are closing. You can of course see in supermarket bills that they are now double or even triple what they used to be. But it is palpable. You can see it.

KENYON: Right now, many in Turkey are aware that the pound has lost almost 40% of its value against the dollar last year, and they are wondering what the new year will bring. Peter Kenyon, NPR News, Istanbul.

