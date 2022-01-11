Government Focuses on Exports and Tax Collection to Boost Economy: PM Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that exports and tax collection are the two main engines of the country’s economy, on which the current government is fully focused.

The Prime Minister addressed the inaugural ceremony of the 14th International Chambers Summit 2022 organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He said the government is making tremendous efforts to remove all obstacles and bottlenecks faced by exporters, investors and businessmen and to give impetus to the export industry.

The Prime Minister said that in the past no attention was paid to those sectors of the economy which were vital for wealth creation.

He said the export sector has stagnated in the past, but the incumbent government provides all the facilitation for exporters and stressed that exporters should be encouraged with rewards and other incentives.

He observed that if the country’s exports were not increased, it could again put pressure on the current account and currency.

The summit brought together the presidents of more than 54 ordinary chambers, 10 small chambers, 13 women’s chambers and representatives of development partners, the international business community, political parties, ministries and government institutions.

The summit will be an opportunity for businessmen to seek the resolution of their problems in addition, the presentation of solid proposals to the stakeholders for the formulation of the policy favorable to the companies of the country.

The prime minister said the government is constantly striving to introduce incentives to make doing business easier and remove any bottlenecks that will help increase businessmen’s profits and develop a tax culture.

He also called the introduction of the mini-budget an effort to document the economy. In the total retail market estimated at Rs 11 trillion, only the Rs 3 trillion market has been recorded.

The government was also working on full tax automation, he added.

The prime minister said that no Pakistani government has ever faced challenges as significant as budget and current account deficits. If our friends, Saudi Arabia and China had not helped us, we would have defaulted because of our debts. We had no reserves to stem the depreciation of the rupee.

He said the country’s economy was going through a stabilization phase, but unfortunately then came the Covid-19 which posed the biggest challenge of the century.

It was worth seeing how far Pakistan had come out of the woods. The government has not only saved the economy but also people’s lives, he said, adding that the pandemic has wreaked havoc around the world. In India, its economy has been hit hard with a huge death toll.

The Prime Minister also insisted on the development of a tax culture like the Scandinavian countries which have the highest tax rate.

He observed that the tax culture could not change in the country as people were reluctant to pay taxes in the past, due to lack of trust in rulers who spent public tax money on their luxurious lives.

The Prime Minister said that the country’s exports for the first time in history reached $ 31 billion, remittances recorded $ 32 billion, tax revenue reached around Rs6 trillion.

The prime minister said the expansion of industry is vital for a country’s economy. In Pakistan, Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) grew by 15%. Corporate profits reached Rs 930 billion while private sector levies reached Rs 1138 billion. Exports of the IT sector saw an increase of 70% reaching about $ 3 billion, the prime minister said while listing the growth of the economy due to the government policies favorable to business.

He said the construction sector is also booming as the rural agricultural economy earns 1.1 trillion rupees where 60-65 pc of the country’s population reside. The change in their economic situation could be measured from the increase in motorcycle sales.

He also assured the participants that all public facilities and services would be provided for the establishment of industrial zones along the Rawalpindi ring road project.

He informed that the project was in its final stages, which was delayed due to corruption which changed its alignment.

He also regretted that initiatives like this still only spark speculation for the real estate sector, pushing up land prices.

He assured that the government would ensure the provision of rental land at affordable prices to create economic zones.

Then came the challenge of Afghanistan and the flight of dollars which put pressure on the rupee, he added.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan has enormous potential to excel on the economic front and in tourism sector alone it could win to close the current account deficit, adding that this sector has brought the biggest revolution in the world. .

