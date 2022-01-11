Plan to embarrass Prime Minister Narendra Modi hatched in Punjab office CM: SAD chief Bikram Singh Majithia over security breach | Punjab News





CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia claimed on Tuesday that Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the ruling Congressional government left the security hole during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit in the state “embarrass” the Prime Minister and Party Bharatiya Janata (BJP). “ The chief minister was never arrested for 20 minutes anywhere. If roads could be cleared for the Chief Minister, why not for the Prime Minister? Because a plan was drawn up in the office of the chief minister to embarrass the prime minister and the BJP, “said the head of the SAD, addressing the media. Gybing against Punjabi Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, Majithia asked, “Have you ever heard of the news that the CCP was stranded on a road for 20 minutes? “It’s not just Prime Minister Modi. It’s about the Prime Minister’s presidency. It’s a constitutional post. The most protected person is the prime minister of the country. You made a parody of it in the whole world… just because of your politics, ”said Majithia. #LOOK | Punjab: On a breach in the security of the Prime Minister, SAD chief Bikram Singh Majithia said: “The CM has never been arrested for 20 minutes anywhere. If the roads could be cleared for the CM, why not for the Prime Minister? Because a plan was worked out in the chief office of the minister to embarrass the PM and the BJP. ” pic.twitter.com/d3TbH5zIsx ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022 The SAD chief urged to catch the culprits involved in the “planning and conspiracy” of the incident, which he said was committed in the office of the chief minister and the CCP involving the interior minister of the state. The prime minister’s convoy was stranded on an airlift for 15 to 20 minutes on January 5 due to the road blocking by protesters about 30 km from the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Hussainiwala. The prime minister was due to visit Ferozepur and lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore. After the security breach, he decided to return to Bathinda airport. The Union Interior Ministry requested a report from the Punjab government on the security breach during the prime minister’s visit to the Punjab on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Majithia was granted interim bail by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana on Monday. The head of SAD, who was previously a minister in the Punjab government, was convicted under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) on the basis of a 2018 report submitted by the Special Anti-Working Group. drug (STF). Live

