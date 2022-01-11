Afflicted by financial difficulties, Afghan embassies struggle in limbo





Many refuse to recognize their own country, but they also deplore the lack of funding for the new authorities in Kabul.

After months of holding the keys to the embassy in Beijing, the Ambassador of Afghanistan to China, Javid Ahmad Qaem, finally packed his bags and closed the embassy.

Qaem took to Twitter, citing the drop in the level of funds faced by the mission as the reason for the embassy’s closure.

“As we have not received salaries from Kabul in the past six months, we have appointed a committee within diplomats to resolve the financial issues,” he said in a letter published in English.

Since the fall of the US-backed Afghan government led by former President Ashraf Ghani in August, the country is now controlled by the Taliban, who renamed the state to Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan (IEA).

International recognition of the IEA has been slow, leaving the country’s embassies around the world in limbo.

Qaem’s resignation in China also paints a grim picture of the state of embassies and their staffing.

An interesting note in the letter left by Qaem indicates that the embassy keys were handed over to the Qatari embassy in Beijing, potentially a precursor to the handing over of these keys to the current authorities in Kabul.

Qatar, for its part, maintains very close contacts with the IEA, after having hosted the Taliban offices in Doha and where peace negotiations were held with its American counterparts leading to the withdrawal of American forces.

There are rumors that countries in the region are timidly moving towards some form of recognition with the IEA authorities in Kabul to stabilize the economic and security situation on the ground.

An Afghan diplomat with whom TRT World spoke and who wished to remain anonymous was apparently unaware of the closure of the Chinese embassy.

“After the fall of Kabul, each mission worked independently and we lost official contact with other missions, so at the moment we don’t know what problems may have caused our embassy in China to come to this conclusion,” said the diplomat.

When TRT World asked if regional countries like Iran, China, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan and Kazakhstan could move to quiet recognition of the IEA, the official was quick to deny the claims. information.

“These missions you spoke of are still active, and few of them are currently controlled by the first secretary of this mission, and until the new government is officially recognized, there will be no changes,” they declared. But the picture on the ground is far from clear.

To make matters worse for many missions around that still represent the old government, the question of legitimacy is, who do these missions represent now?

“Yes, we still represent the old government until the Taliban-led government is officially recognized,” the diplomat told TRT World.

Yet there is currently no foreign minister in exile from the previous government, nor, for that matter, any cabinet in exile on which these embassies depend.

An additional curiosity of the current situation is that Afghan embassies, which on paper answer to the Afghan Foreign Ministry currently headed by Amir Khan Muttaqi, are waiting for the international community to recognize the new state before doing so.

A sign of diplomatic recognition in sight, an IEA delegation led by Muttaqi was welcomed in Iran by its counterparts led by Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Tehran cited the deteriorating current humanitarian situation in the country for the meeting rather than formal diplomatic recognition. But high-level meetings between Afghan authorities and other countries in the region who want to ensure stability in the country will lead to the need for some form of recognition, even de facto.

For now, however, the deteriorating financial situation of embassies may ultimately lead those who refuse to recognize Kabul’s new government to hand over the keys.

“Most of our missions are not able to cover their expenses”, explains the Afghan diplomat in one of the rare refractory embassies.

“A lack of cooperation from the host countries on certain issues coupled with a lack of certainty about our security and what could happen to us if the new government is officially recognized,” plague staff and missions throughout. the world, added the diplomat.

