Justice Amit Mehta checks Donald Trump’s lawyers for claiming to call for peace on January 6: let’s stick to the facts





A federal judge has dismissed claims by lawyers for Donald Trump that he urged his supporters to remain peaceful on January 6 during the Capitol riot last year.

Let’s stick to the facts, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta asked lawyers on Monday, adding that he was not interested in whataboutism, according to Business Insider.

Mr Mehta said that for a period of two hours on the day of the insurgency, the former president did not use Twitter or any other type of communication to say “Stop”. Get out of the Capitol. What you are doing is not what I wanted you to do.

What would you like me to do with the claim that the [former] the president did not act?

The judge made the statements during a five-hour hearing in Washington into three civil lawsuits filed by House Democrats and Capitol Hill police who allege Mr. Trump’s violent rhetoric instigated the insurgency.

The civil lawsuits are proceeding in parallel with an investigation by a select committee of the House of Representatives.

The judge also made reference to Mr. Trump’s statement at a rally before the riots started, where he said: If you don’t fight like hell, you will no longer have a country.

Mr. Mehta asked if the silence and inaction of the former presidents could be considered a ratification of this declaration.

Lawyers for Mr. Trump have said his silence cannot be considered inaction.

The president cannot be sued for any sort of damages for failing to do something, Jesse Binnall, one of his attorneys, said at the hearing.

He also said that Mr. Trump called on his supporters to make their voices heard peacefully on January 6. An anonymous former aide, however, told CNN that the former president initially refused to tweet the words stay peaceful.

So the president, in your opinion, is both immune to incitement to riot and failure to stop it? asked Mr. Mehta.

The judge also countered Joseph Sellers, an attorney for the House Democrats, who claimed Mr. Trump knew what his supporters were going to do after the rally.

Mr Mehta said a conspiracy by the former president could be problematic as the trial did not allege any direct meeting between Mr Trump and his then lawyer Rudy Giuliani and the far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

Mr Trump’s lawyers defended him and said he was acting within his official rights and had no intention of inciting the violence that followed that day.

The select committee, in its own investigation, is investigating whether the former president, by action or inaction, wanted to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Bidens’ electoral victory in 2020.

Communications, made public by the committee, reveal that Fox News hosts and the former president’s son urged him to issue a statement to end the violence.

