Prior to Prime Minister Modis ‘visit, Punjab police were aware of farmers’ protests but did not act | India survey today

On January 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala and addressing a rally at Punjabs Ferozepur when his the convoy was stuck on an overflight for about 20 minutes. The overflight was blocked by protesting farmers.

This security breach has snowballed big political dispute with the blaming BJP the Congressional-led government of Punjab for endangering Prime Minister Modis’s life while Congress maintains all necessary security arrangements have been made.

To put an end to the gossip around multiple versions of the incident, the case is now under scrutiny by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, India Today conducted a field investigation to find out what really happened in the Punjab last Wednesday. The India Todays Special Investigation Team spoke to senior police officers as well as residents of the region about the security breach. Here is what we found.

THE POLICE KNOWS BUT DID NOT ACT

During an undercover operation, journalists from India Todays infiltrated and met Ferozepurs Deputy Police Superintendent Sukhdev Singh.

When asked how state intelligence units failed to predict what happened before Prime Minister Modis’ planned rally, he said a report was sent to the additional director general of police on January 2 over protesters’ plan to stop traffic on crucial roads and prevent BJP workers from reaching the PM Modis rally.

Even after the January 2 report, we constantly informed senior police officials that they [protesters] would try to enter the pandal and if he was stopped by the police, he would organize a dharna on the road, he added.

Sukhdev singh

Next, reporters asked Sukhdev Singh how the protesters managed to rally on the road if the police already knew of their plans. The Baldev Singh Zira group [Bharatiya Kisan Union Krantikari (Phul)] had planned to meet earlier. I informed the Chief Superintendent of Police. They march and break the barricades. When they organized the blockade, we informed again, Sukhdev Singh said.

He added that on January 2, 3 and 4, the additional director general of police (security) Nageshwar Rao had come. I handed him a letter saying that the roads were blocked for him.

SAFETY DURATION DAY: CALENDAR

On January 5, PM Modi was due to fly to Ferozepur by helicopter. However, because of the bad weather, he left by road instead. It was learned that the Special Protection Group plan shared with state authorities mentioned that PM Modi may have to travel by road in inclement weather and that the route should be sealed and disinfected in this case.

On the day of his visit, information about the protests was exchanged by police personnel, India Today found. However, the road was not cleared.

DSP Sukhdev Singh said he sent messages regarding the movement of protesters to the Chief Superintendent of Police. He showed undercover journalists from India Todays the messages on his phone.

At 11:45 am, the demonstrators gathered and began to move towards the road to Moga. This message was delivered and read at 12:07 p.m. At 12:20 p.m., the barricade in Ferozshah was smashed. They were traveling on the same route as the one Modi was arriving on. This message was sent at 12:32, he said.

At 12:45 p.m., Sukhdev Singh informed the Chief Police Superintendent that 200 to 225 protesters had blocked the VVIP road.

At 12:50 p.m., Sukhdev Singh received a call from the Chief Superintendent of Police, Bathinda, who asked if there was a traffic jam. I told him that there was indeed a jam and that the whole area was blocked. He said, we are doomed, said Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ convoy reached the area at 12:52 p.m. and turned around at 1:10 p.m.

DSP Sukhdev Singh also informed reporters from India Todays that fringe group Sikhs for Justice announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who threw a shoe at Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Punjab. We had this contribution on January 4, he said.

NO GOVERNMENT ORDERS DISPERSING THE DEMONSTRATORS BY FORCE: SHO

Next, India Todays reporters met Birbal Singh, a police officer, at Kulgarhi police station in Ferozepur.

He said, Some people are angry. They had gathered. It is their place, their right. What can we do? The government did not order us to beat them up.

Birbal singh

When asked what the police would have done if they had received the orders, he replied: If we had been ordered to disperse them with lathis, tear gas canisters or bullets, we could have dispersed them. But the elections are approaching. We couldn’t use force.

SHO Birbal Singh also claimed that the rally of protesters was sudden and that there was a lack of communication due to which he was unaware of the protest.

He also alleged that the protesters in Ferozepur on January 5 were not farmers but radicals disguised as farmers.

SHOPS NOT CLOSED

In apparent violation of special protection group protocol, a bustling market near the bridge where Prime Minister Modis’ convoy was stranded on January 5 has remained open despite the VVIP movement. Within the market, an illegal liquor store was also open.

Trader Bikir confirmed the same to the India Todays team. He said he was present at the time of the security breach on January 5 and that his shop remained open throughout.

Further, he alleged that the protesters were all foreigners and not locals.

VILLAGES ARE INVITED TO BLOCK THE PMS ROAD

The India Todays investigation team met with one last person with details of the security breach on January 5 at the sarpanch in the nearby village of Pyaregaon. He said residents were urged by protesters to join the blockade.

Sarpanch Nichattar Singh said: The protesters sent a message to the gurudwara asking people to rally. Ten minutes before Prime Minister Modis arrived, they asked for help from the farmers who had blocked the road. The crowd was organized by the Kisan unions here.

He added: That day two young people with a lathe in their hand came running and called everyone.

India Today’s investigation reveals the tip of the iceberg in this great story which will not be fully revealed until after the investigation monitored by the Supreme Court.

