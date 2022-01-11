Trump wants the January 6 lawsuit against him dismissed. Why he is on unstable ground.





Former President Donald J. Trump has so far escaped a full tally of his actions on January 6, 2021. That could change soon. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta heard oral argument on Trump’s motions to dismiss three lawsuits alleging he was engaged in a conspiracy to violently disrupt Congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election on Monday That day. Based on our experience in litigation of complex conspiracy cases, we believe Mehta should reject Trump’s requests to dismiss and allow these cases to proceed.

Sometimes it is difficult to tell when a complainant has sufficiently alleged a conspiracy. This is not a case.

Indeed, on reading Trump’s arguments, we have experienced a kind of déjà vu. Over the past four years, we have successfully represented nine brave men and women who were injured when white supremacists attacked Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. Like the lawsuits against Trump, our case of Sines v. Kessler alleges an illegal conspiracy under the Ku Klux Klan Act. And like the prosecution of Trump, our case met with strong insistence from the defendants that there was no coordination and that they were only seeking to peacefully express their political views.

When the defendants in Charlottesville filed motions to dismiss our claim that they had conspired, the judge rejected their arguments. For many of the same reasons, Trump’s arguments before Mehta should suffer the same fate, a point Mehta himself made during oral argument, where he expressly cited the Charlottesville case as supporting an inference that Trump s ‘is engaged in a conspiracy.

Trump’s involvement in (and responsibility for) the Jan.6 attack was evident in real time. On this basis, the House of Representatives approved an article of impeachment against him just a week after the attack. After a thorough trial, 57 senators voted in favor of the conviction, and many more made it clear that they saw Trump as guilty. Even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who voted for acquittal, said: “There is no doubt, no, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for bringing about the events of the day.

Related

Although the Senate ultimately did not have enough voice to convict Trump, several private civil lawsuits have been filed against Trump in federal court to address this violation. Monday afternoon’s pleadings concerned two lawsuits filed by lawmakers and one filed by Capitol Hill police officers.

Trump insists the plaintiffs’ claims are not plausible enough to dismiss his dismissal requests. He maintains that his words and actions show that he wanted nothing more than an effective, peaceful and patriotic protest in favor of electoral integrity.

But our victory in the Charlottesville affair shows why Trump’s defense is flawed. In fact, the Charlottesville defense lost for the same five reasons Trump should lose now.

First, in both cases the defendants spoke openly and notoriously about their illegal objectives. White supremacists who attacked Charlottesville celebrated the violence and described their Unite the Right rally in frightening and violent terms.

Likewise, Trump urged his supporters to resort to violence. Months earlier, he had told the Proud Boys, a violent extremist group, to stand back. He encouraged the rioters to come to Washington on January 6 by tweeting that it would be wild! And he insisted that democracy would fall if his supporters didn’t fight like hell. Like those who attacked Charlottesville, Trump has described violence as a serious strategy on the table.

And while Trump may try to describe his violent words as mere metaphor or hyperbole (a tactic unsuccessfully deployed by the Charlottesville defendants), Trump supporters knew what he wanted: violence. Trump told the rioters to come to Capitol Hill so they can take back our country. When the violence finally unfolded on Capitol Hill on January 6, Trump was said to have been elated at the chaos he had unleashed. And the rioters confirmed that they were fighting for Trump, that Trump sent us, and that they were listening to Trump.

Related

Second, in both cases there were extensive communications with the real perpetrators of the violence that followed (or, in other words, the conspiratorial infantry), who saw themselves as obeying orders. As we proved at the Charlottesville trial, the organizers of the Unite the Right rally actively conspired together.

In a related vein, there is now growing evidence that Trump and his surrogates were deeply involved in those who attacked the Capitol. Trump strenuously denies any involvement with the insurgents. But the facts suggest otherwise. Insurgents openly discussed their illegal plans on websites closely watched by Trump’s team, carefully listened to Trump’s call to fight, and believed they were following his orders when they attacked Congress. As one rioter said, our president wants us here. We wait and take orders from our president.

Third, in both cases, the defendants exercised real-time control over the violence that ensued. In Charlottesville, the accused gave orders to assemble, charge and retreat, and indicated where and how their supporters were to march and attack. This is irrefutable proof of a conspiracy.

Trump, for his part, claims he did not have control over the actions of the insurgents and did not lead them. But it was Trump who caused an angry armed mob to frenzy and expressly directed them to the Capitol. Then, as that mob ransacked the building, they responded in real time to his public statements calling for violence, including at 2:24 p.m., when he tweeted an attack on Vice President Michael Pence and, as the said a rioter, the crowd went mad.

Fourth, the consequences in both cases suggest that the defendants sincerely and enthusiastically approved an illegal scheme. In Charlottesville, white supremacist leaders expressed neither surprise nor dismay, as one would expect if their real goal was a peaceful protest. Instead, they proudly celebrated the death and destruction they caused.

Trump’s conduct was even more damning. He did not deploy force or issue a quick call for order as the Capitol was ransacked. Although Trump insists he wanted the insurgents to remain peaceful, he ended the day with a tweet that unequivocally endorsed their violence: Return home in love and in peace. Remember this day forever! It is the behavior of a man who owns, adopts and exults in the carnage of the day.

Related

Finally, in both cases, there was a cover-up. The leaders of the attack in Charlottesville hid their connections and destroyed evidence of their communications. Trump followed a similar script. Since January 6, he and his allies have worked tirelessly on all fronts to bury the truth.

Sometimes it is difficult to tell when a complainant has sufficiently alleged a conspiracy. This is not a case. The plaintiffs in front of Mehta alleged facts that strongly suggest Trump’s involvement in an illegal scheme. They should have the right to go ahead with their lawsuits, gather even more relevant evidence and prove their case at trial, just like we did last November in Charlottesville.

Related:

Raymond P. Tolentino

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/trump-wants-jan-6-suits-against-him-dismissed-why-he-ncna1287284 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos