Xi calls for sustained development of China-Belarus relations





BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China is ready to work with Belarus to make the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties a new starting point to further promote bilateral ties. In a telephone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Xi called for joint efforts to strengthen mutual political trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and seek new results in the China-Belarus comprehensive strategic partnership. Saying happy to speak with Lukashenko on the phone at the start of the New Year, Xi said the past year has been of great significance for China and Belarus. He added that he stands ready to maintain close communication with Lukashenko through various means to advance Sino-Belarusian relations. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Sino-Belarusian diplomatic relations, Xi said, adding that over the past 30 years, Sino-Belarusian relations have achieved fruitful results and the two sides have become comprehensive strategic partners. mutual trust and win-win cooperation. . He noted that between the two countries, the “Belt and Road” cooperation has registered steady progress; trade has multiplied by 50 in 30 years; a number of major projects, including the China-Belarus Industrial Park and China-Europe Railway Express, have taken root and paid off; and exchanges have intensified in areas such as science and technology, education, culture, tourism and health care. China-Belarus relations have set a good example of friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation between countries, he said. The two sides should expand the scale of bilateral trade, strengthen cooperation in areas such as innovative, green and digital development, and ensure the stable operation and sustainable development of the China-Europe Railway Express, Xi suggested. adding that they should also continuously improve vaccine cooperation. Citing the complex changes in the current international and regional situation, Xi stressed that the two countries have cooperated effectively on multilateral occasions, including the United Nations, and have firmly supported each other in safeguarding their core national interests, which demonstrated China’s strategic value. Belarusian cooperation. In the new circumstances, the two sides must continue to cooperate closely, practice true multilateralism, protect the international system with the United Nations at its center and the international order based on international law, and uphold equity and international justice, Xi said. China, he added, opposes the interference of external forces in Belarusian internal affairs and, as always, supports Belarus in the pursuit of a development path suited to its own national conditions. . Xi said the two sides should uphold the common values ​​of humanity, guide the international community to adopt a correct approach to democracy and human rights, and promote the implementation of the Initiative. for global development and the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. For his part, Lukashenko once again congratulated the Chinese Communist Party on the centenary. Noting that the Belarusian people always have sincere and friendly feelings towards the Chinese people, Lukashenko thanked China for always providing strong political and moral support to Belarus. In the face of deep and complex changes in the current international and regional situation, Belarus hopes to maintain close communication and coordination with China, he said. Belarus, he added, is ready to use the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year to elevate bilateral ties to a new level. He said his country hopes to work with China to promote the development of the Belarus-China industrial park and deepen cooperation in areas such as pandemic response, traditional Chinese medicine, trade, investment and education. Belarus will always be a staunch cooperation partner of China, he said, also wishing the Chinese people a Happy Spring Festival.

