Laura Sutcliffe

Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie Symonds was seen at a party at a private club with her husband wearing a Wiggy dress and Anya Hindmarch bag.

Carrie Symonds, the prime minister’s wife, was pictured with her husband Boris Johnson Monday evenings at the exclusive Oswald’s private club. In the pictures that appeared on the Online MailLooking absolutely gorgeous after giving birth in December, Carrie wore a fabulous black and white dress from Wiggy Kit. READ: Boris’ Carrie Symonds necklace has a secret detail The £ 695 style was made from cotton canvas with velor panels and white embroidery. She paired it with an Anya Hindmarch beaded crossbody bag and black high heels. With her blonde hair styled in a bouncy blow-dry, the mum-of-two looked amazing. Loading the player … WATCH: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce the birth of baby boy In early January, Carrie enjoyed a beach vacation with Boris and his young family. In images that have appeared on his social networks and the Metro, the beautiful blonde was seen carrying her newborn daughter Romy, in a fabulous Artipoppe baby carrier. READ: Pregnant Carrie Johnson dazzling in a thigh-slit skirt and recycled Zara blazer in Rome Artipoppe is a brand that sells the most chic baby carriers you can buy. Seriously. Founded in the Netherlands in 2012 by designer Anna van den Bogert, prices start from £ 300 and go up to around £ 3,000 for a limited edition super luxe version. They offer a front and rear transport option and are fully ergonomic; most are considered “hip healthy” by the International Institute of Hip Dysplasia. Wiggy Kit Marais embroidered cotton canvas midi dress, £ 695, Corresponds to Fashion BUY NOW The reason the designer label charges so much for its items is that its scarves are made from luxurious materials, including pure cotton, cashmere and silk. There is also a huge plethora of models to choose from; swans, leopard print, houndstooth, plus basic denim and velor. The old RP Carrie has the cloud version. Have the look! Caya Broderie linen-blend dress, £ 56, Jigsaw BUY NOW Princess Eugneie has the ‘Zeitgeist Baby Yin Yang’, an eye-catching monochrome design that features the famous yin and yang symbol on the front, with gold hardware. READ: Everything you need to know about Boris Johnson’s three marriages and seven children Zeitgeist Baby Sky, £ 310, Aripopia BUY NOW In addition to royalty, celebrities and bloggers have also put the mark on the map, with everyone from Myleene Klass, Helen Flanagan, Laura Whitmore and Gigi Hadid to Emily Ratajkowski and Jessica Alba sporting their designs. You are in good company, Carrie The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently selected – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. SALVATION! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

