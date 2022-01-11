Xis 2022, the first military order aimed at preventing political enemies, according to an expert

On January 4, Xi Jinping, head of the Chinese Military Commission, signed the first decree of 2022 commissions, announcing the start of the annual training of all military and stressing the importance of military training in the aim to ensure the smooth running of the XXth Congress.

In the brief military orderXi urged the military to keep an eye on changes in national security and military struggle, as well as changes in technology, warfare and opponents. Xi did not indicate who these opponents are.

The current concern Xis seems to be on the infighting between the ruling parties, with their weapons turned inward to protect the parties of the XX Congress, preparing for civil war or defending against political enemies, according to Chen Pokong, a member based in the United States. news commentator.

In previous years, Xi had focused on military threats from foreign countries and preparation for war, with numerous paragraphs describing how to prepare for war. This year, however, does not have such a text, simply an emphasis on the importance of military training for the XX Congress.

For Xis, the goal is to continue his re-election to the 20th Congress, Chen said.

The Twentieth Congress will be held in the fall of 2022, a crucial time that will reveal who will be the leader of China over the next four years.

Notably, the three short paragraphs Xi emphasized the implementation of decisions of the Party Central Committee and Military Commission, relatively subtle compared to the language of previous years which contained at least six more long paragraphs, Chen added.

The day after Xi’s publication of the military order on January 5, Wang Xiaohong, secretary of the Party committee of the Ministry of Public Security, who is considered a close confidant of Xi, published An article in the Spokesman Peoples Daily, saying the departments of public security should be guided by the thought of Xis to maintain a social environment of a stable and peaceful population to ensure the success of the congress party and crush all kinds of attempts to endanger the security policy.

According to the article, political security, including the security of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime and system, is the first thing to protect.

Of course, that Wangcant say is that security concerns in fact the personal safety of Xis, so his article is to defend the security of Xis on behalf of the people and the country, said Chen.

Wang’s speech is addressed to political opponents of the party, revealing murderous intentions towards the anti-Xi camp.

QiushiAnother state media, established a similar trend earlier on January 1, recalling the speech of Xis at a meeting of the CPC Central Committee in 2021 and citing political gang and a small clique within the party power should be a strict investigation.

The internal discourse Xis having been formally established the first day of the year, the signal could not be more clear: around the Twentieth Congress, the internal struggle is even more important that the external struggle, said Zhong Yuan a Chinese current affairs specialist from The Epoch Times. commentator.

Apart from his re-electionXi arranges for his people to occupy more decisive positions, which definitely sets off infighting with the opposition or other party gangs.

According to Zhong, in the nine years since the coming to power of Xi Jinping, the fight with the former Communist Party leader Jiang Zemin and former member of the Politburo Standing Committee Zeng Qinghong has continued, many anti-Xi officials having resigned from power. But the Xi camp still feels threatened, and many officials appear to be loyal to Xi but are not.

The stage looks set for a big play in 2022, Zhong said.