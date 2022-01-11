Why Turkey is now Trkiye

Trkiye is the latest country to attempt a rebranding. What motivated the move?

Trkiye wants his name back. Almost 100 years after becoming an independent republic, the country most widely known in the world by its Western name, Turkey, is poised to resume its legitimate identity on the world stage. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced an official rebranding last month, saying the phrase Trkiye represents and expresses the culture, civilization and values ​​of the nation in the best way. He also called for all domestically produced products to be labeled as Made in Trkiye, which many brands have been doing since the Assembly of Turkish Exporters called on its members to make the change in 2000. Some media have reported that the name change, which Erdogan said would be used in all formal communications and has been adopted on his government’s websites, is simply meant to distance itself from the bird that adorns American Thanksgiving tables. and even less glamorous dictionary and turkey slang definitions as something that fails badly or a dud or a jerk. Locally, it seems the Turks don’t really care. The Turks called their country Trkiye (which is pronounced almost the same as Turkey but with a soft e at the end) since the country declared independence in 1923 following the dismantling of the Ottoman Empire following its defeat in WWI. But Turkey has remained in the English translations even within the country itself.

While some government officials applauded Erdogan’s social media announcement, others joked, describing it more as a symbolic but ineffective distraction as Erdogan braces for the 2023 election in the midst of a generalized political and economic crisis. Ata Benli, a popular social media personality, joked that the move would bring the lira down to 5 to the dollar. The Turkish lira slipped nearly 8% against the dollar last month and currently stands at 13.8 per dollar. Others joked that it was Erdogan’s only recent move that wouldn’t help the exchange rate drop. The name is changing around the world Whatever the motives, Trkiye isn’t the first destination to change its name. Some countries have done this for political reasons, others for clarity, some to get rid of colonial-era names and some, like Trkiye, simply for a wider recognition of their authentic identity. Swaziland, for example, officially became Eswatini in 2018. Eswatini means place of the Swazis in the Swazi language and is the name that was already in common use there. In 2020, the Netherlands abandoned the use of their more widely recognized Holland name, officially renaming its original name as part of an initiative to update its global image and remove the confusion created by the two different names.

In India, the right-wing Hindu nationalist party Shiv Sena changed the name of the city from Bombay, the country’s largest metropolis, to Mumbai in 1995 after taking control of the state government of Maharashtra. The party had tried for years to change the name, arguing that Bombay was a corrupt English version of Mumbai (used to refer to the Hindu goddess Mumbadevi) and an unwanted legacy of British colonial rule. And this name has since gained worldwide recognition. Likewise, Calcutta has become widely known as Kolkata. Less successful has been an effort by the Czech Republic to be called out by the shorter Czech Republic, just as France is known by word rather than the official French Republic. I use the word Czech because it sounds better and is shorter than the cold Czech Republic, President Milo Zeman was cited as said in 2013 when he was first elected and started the campaign to change the name, which was made official in 2016. Although the shorter name was accepted by the United Nations and the European Union, it has not really caught on and it has been criticized as being too much like Chechnya. Many of the country name changes that have been implemented over the past century have been enacted to remove colonial references. Rhodesia, for example, became Zimbabwe after gaining independence in 1980. Sri Lanka, formerly named Ceylon by the British Empire, dropped all references to Ceylon in 2011, more than 50 years after gaining independence . Cambodia has changed its name several times over the past 70 years as governments changed hands. From 1953 to 1970, the country was known as the Kingdom of Cambodia, then the Khmer Republic until 1975. Under the communist regime from 1975 to 1979, it was called Democratic Kampuchea. As it moved away from communism under the United Nations from 1989 to 1993, it became the state of Cambodia. This was changed to the Kingdom of Cambodia in 1993 after the restoration of its monarchy.