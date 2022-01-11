Trump to elevate deniers at Arizona rally





Former President Donald Trump today announced guest speakers for his Saturday rally in Arizona, and most of them share one common trait: They have led efforts to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: Trump, who remains the most powerful figure in the Republican Party, is making his bogus claims about the 2020 election the centerpiece of the GOP platform.

Between the lines: Trump has made it clear to all who seek his approval that if they want his blessing, they must make the annulment of the 2020 election a priority as much as the subversion of future elections.

The Details: The guest list for Trump’s Arizona rally is an anthology of election deniers.

Headliner Kari Lake, who Trump approved for Arizona’s gubernatorial race, told OAN she would not have certified Biden as the winner had she been governor. State Representative Mark Finchem, the candidate endorsed by Trump to oversee the Arizona election as secretary of state, not only denies the 2020 election result, but attended the “Stop the Steal” rallies in January. Arizona Reps Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko all voted Jan.6 to oppose Joe Biden’s certification of victory. Arizona Republican Party chairman Kelli Ward pushed the false conspiracy theory that foreign powers manipulated the Dominion’s voting machines to secure Biden’s electoral victory. Boris Epshteyn, who co-hosts Steve Bannon’s podcast, uses his platform to promote Trump’s claims about a stolen election. And Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, is arguably even more determined than Trump to overthrow the 2020 election. He says he has spent $ 25 million so far on his campaign to undermine and overturn the election. . The only exception in the list of speakers is Alveda King, who is the niece of Martin Luther King Jr. She is a staunch supporter of Trump, but unlike other speakers, did not make it her mission to overturn the 2020 election. .

The big picture: Trump is also working to install Republicans in election administration positions who may be in a good position to cancel future elections.

And he’s methodically chasing and destroying all Republicans who say President Biden rightfully won the 2020 election.

What we see: To enforce obedience on the whole party, Trump is jumping on anyone who contradicts his claims about voter fraud. He punishes even the smallest of deviations.

Sen. Mike Rounds (RS.D.) told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Sunday that after investigating the 2020 election they found no evidence of fraud that “would have changed the outcome of the vote in a single state “. On Monday, Trump sent out an email statement calling Rounds “awake” and “RINO” (Republican in name only) and vowing to never support it again. These attacks come at a high cost. Republicans who contradicted Trump in the 2020 election, from high-profile figures like Liz Cheney to obscure state officials, have been inundated with threats to themselves and their families from Trump supporters angry.

The bottom line: Trump’s goal, according to his advisers, is either to make their lives so miserable that they quit, or to end their careers by supporting a successful main challenge.

Trump’s efforts are working. His few remaining opponents in the party mostly give up out of exhaustion or choose to keep their dissent to themselves.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/trump-election-deniers-arizona-rally-9f34e5bc-17cc-49cf-8b2a-faee5b99cc2d.html

