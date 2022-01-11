Politics
Boris Johnson: If you respect the British people, tell us if you attended No 10 | Coronavirus
Dear Prime Minister,
On May 20, 2020, my father’s death certificate was in the process of being signed. We were planning his funeral 30 years too early.
He had died four days earlier, having contracted Covid-19 on his way to work as a key worker in Wigan. We sat down next to him and watched.
In September of last year you looked me in the eye in Downing Street Garden and told me you did all you could to save it. You saw pictures from his last days that no one had seen before.
It is now clear that while my father’s death certificate was being signed and my younger sister and I were alone in mourning, dozens of people were gathered, holding a bottle that they had been asked to bring, in the same place where you told me you had done everything you could.
You can only imagine the pain, anguish and anger this news has brought to me and those of us who have lost a loved one to Covid-19.
To make matters worse, when you were asked about this event by Sky News, you laughed, smiled and seemed to take it as a big joke.
Simply put, your answer added unnecessary additional harm to those of us who are still grieving and couldn’t even hug our family and friends while we bury our loved ones.
I had to stand and watch my grandparents collapse over a hole in the ground, terrified that if I got close to them they would get Covid and die too.
I now ask you to apologize for the additional prejudice caused by your response. Failure to do so would simply demonstrate to the bereaved community that we have never been further from your thoughts.
This morning, your ministers through the media maintained the frankly laughable idea that it would be impossible to know if you yourself attended this event of May 20, 2020. This notion adds insult to injury. You know if you were there. Your team will know if you were there. The dozens of people gathered that day know if you were there. Two have already confirmed that you are. Others will surely follow.
It is simply a matter of decency and respect not only for us or for the British people but for your post as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom to tell us all if you have witnessed this blatant violation. your government’s own rules.
My father didn’t have much in his life, but he had his integrity and a sense of right and wrong that he passed on to me. If you did something wrong and attended this party, or knew about it, do the right thing and acknowledge it before an investigation calls you to, not after.
Cordially,
Hannah brady
On behalf of Covid-19 Bereaved families for justice
