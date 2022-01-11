The simple case to prosecute Donald Trump





On January 6, 2021, Donald Trump sat in the White House watching a riot unfold on Capitol Hill.

Over the previous two months, Trump had embarked on an obsessive campaign to rally allies, legal theories and media support behind a false stolen election story.

Earlier in the afternoon of January 6, Trump had urged rioters to come to Capitol Hill. “We are fighting like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you won’t have a country anymore, ”he said.

As the afternoon dragged on, Trump ignored frantic calls from advisers, family members and media figures pleading for him to step in and send the crowd home. He continued to watch, rewinding and re-watching with apparent approval the particular moments that had caught his attention.

Watching a riot on television is not a crime.

But the hours spent passively savoring this particular riot provide compelling circumstantial evidence of Trump’s state of mind about his goals and intentions as he maneuvered through the period between Election Day and Election Day. riot to retain power.

On the afternoon of January 6, Congress was to certify the Electoral College’s vote and finalize the election of Joe Bidens. The riot called by Trump precluded this certification and delayed the fulfillment of Congress’ legal obligation with respect to the presidential elections.

From Trump’s inaction, we can infer that it is inevitable that he intended to see the certification of the electoral vote delayed and, if possible, prevented. After that, something might get in its way. He could keep the power.

Delaying would at least keep his hopes alive.

The federal crime of seditious conspiracy is set out in 18 United States Code 2384. In the relevant part, it states that:

If two or more people. . . conspire. . . by force to prevent, obstruct or delay the enforcement of any law of the United States. . . they will each be liable to a fine or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both.

It is not a complicated law.

It is not a complicated case. Donald Trump is guilty of seditious conspiracy.

Smoke screens quantity / complexity

There is no major plot uncovered by the FBI, despite the arrest of hundreds of people and the investigation of thousands, said Jonathan Turley, professor of law at George Washington University, assessing the state of investigations into the conduct of Trumps on January 6.

But it is obscuration. Turley certainly knows (at least I hope Turley does) that the law prohibits not only large conspiracies, but also those involving only two people.

Like most legal commentators you’ve seen more than twice on cable, Turley primarily functions as a reliable source of quotes from a predictable standpoint. Still, while Turley might not be someone to worry about; Attorney General Merrick Garland is.

Last week, on the eve of the January 6 anniversary, AG Garland delivered a speech in the Great Hall of the Department of Justice.

Garland performed an elaborate fan dance, exquisitely designed to suggest the possibility of criminal prosecution against Trump. take place, or never will.

Like Turley, Garland emphasized quantity. Hundreds of rioters were being pursued. Some had been found guilty and sentenced.

But in my opinion, the key to the whole purpose of Garlands’ speech was the construction of the false implication that nothing can be done to present a case against Trump to a grand jury until every schmo in a MAGA hat that vandalized the Capitol be tried and convicted.

We build investigations by laying the foundation, Garland explained solemnly, we solve the simpler cases first because they provide the evidence base for the more complex cases.

In the rendering of the garlands, this process took on a sacramental aura.

Even Garlands’ bland character can’t quite cover up the fact that this is the wrong direction.

Of course, a prosecutor could first prosecute hundreds of people at the bottom of the pyramid, and only then work upwards.

And, of course, a prosecutor could decide to prosecute each of the hundreds of actors who, over the weeks, left fingerprints on the plot to delay certification.

A prosecutor might insist on concluding every detail of the conspiracy by treating it as an example of multi-layered complexity before doing anything.

But these are questions of choice. These are not requirements.

A prosecutor could also choose to investigate and present to a grand jury of citizens a simplified case limited to Trump and his entourage.

A prosecutor could do it in a day. Half the evidence you need is on video; the other half is available in published texts, memoirs and interviews.

In doing so, you would be launching a criminal case hostile to the grueling series of interlocutory appeals and collateral litigation that have characterized Congressional inquiries and civil lawsuits attacking Trump’s actions over the years.

(Generally in criminal cases you can appeal a final conviction, but not every interim evidentiary and procedural decision along the way.)

In fact, what Attorney General Garland is doing in secret is arranging a peremptory pardon for Donald Trump. He does not want to take on the task of presenting the case to the grand jurors and trial jurors.

Under the law?

On Merrick Garlands ‘first day in power, as he took control of the Justice Department following William Barrs’ corrosive tenure, Garland said the only way to be successful and to maintain the confidence of the American people is to ” adhere to the standards which are now part of the DNA of every employee of the Department of Justice.

These standards are not hidden in the DNA of the employees; they are described in a manual.

The relevant clauses of the Principles for Federal Prosecutions allow some leeway, but in general they indicate that if you have probable cause you are investigating the case, and if you have evidence that is likely sufficient to secure a conviction. , you pursue it.

By dodging prosecution against Trump, Garland will deviate from (if not actually violate) the stated standards he once identified as his primary concern.

Why would he do that?

The mistake here is not that Garland views Trump as above the law, as many supporters of the Trump prosecutions fear.

In fact, I think Garland (and possibly President Joe Biden, if Garland acts on Bidens’ tacit direction) is making the mistake of calculating that Trump is under the too strange New York real estate lawa shambolic. , demented and amoral to be worthy with a lawsuit; so superbly slimy that the law cannot be applied to it.

This is not the first time Democrats have demonstrated their inability to take Trump as seriously as necessary.

From that perspective, it’s not that a prosecution against Trump would fail; in fact, there is a good chance that he will succeed. It simply will not justify the time and effort invested, or the conflicts caused.

Forgiveness c. The prosecution

Even for these reasons, I think the decision to let Trump slide is a mistake.

But whether or not this is the right choice is a premature decision made by the wrong official.

In September 1974, I was in Washington when President Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon. I wasn’t a fan of Nixon, who after all had done his best to have my generation killed in Vietnam.

But I had just finished a year defending the indigent in tort cases, and even I had to admit that Ford’s reasoning that he wanted to avoid the further division that a lawsuit would bring was not irrational. An adversarial criminal trial, at least if the defenders are good, can create confusion.

Ford might have been right. But Fords was a presidential decision, explicitly political, not legal.

The special prosecutor would have been wrong to bypass the Nixon case as an exercise of prosecutorial discretion.

This situation is different. Nixon didn’t dispute his guilt. Trump is and will do it to the last ditch.

The resolution of the criminal charges against Trump will not divide the country more dramatically than the failure to resolve them already has.

The two impeachment trials that Trump survived were deeply political processes, not a substitute for court proceedings.

Now Trump should face judgment from the citizens.

Grand jurors should be called upon to weigh his actions against the probable cause standard. If the grand jurors indict, a citizen jury, granting Trump the benefit of the presumption of innocence and the standard of reasonable doubt, should decide his case.

For once, his conduct should be evaluated by citizens, not politicians, and in a forum where verified evidence, not wild claims and fantasies, are required.

This is how the rule of law is mobilized and expressed.

Ultimately, the jury speaks and finds the facts.

If a pardon follows, it is another quite separate and prudential decision, for which the current President, who grants it, is responsible.

You don’t have to lay every charge you might lay against Trump, or indict every co-conspirator you might indict, to let the jurors talk about a serious federal crime.

Start tomorrow.

James M. Doyle is a Boston defense attorney and author, and regular columnist for The Crime Report. He enjoys hearing from readers.

