NATION & WORLD WATCH – The Kansan





FROM WIRE REPORTS LA cops remove pilot from plane moments before train hits him LOS ANGELES Police officers in Los Angeles lifted an injured pilot from the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a railroad tracks moments before a commuter train crashed into the plane over the weekend . Bodycam video showed the officers working hard on Sunday afternoon to untangle the bloodied pilot from the cockpit of the crumpled Cessna 172. Go for it ! Go! Go! Go! Go! someone shouted as police dragged the man seconds before the Metrolink train, its horn blasting, passed through the plane. New York Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Recovers After Positive Coronavirus Test WASHINGTON New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19 and is showing symptoms and is recovering at home, her office said in a statement Sunday evening. The Congressional Democratic office said Ocasio-Cortez received a booster injection last fall. As the country faces a new wave of the virus since the emergence of the highly contagious variant of omicron, many members of Congress have reported groundbreaking cases despite being fully vaccinated and boosted. Former Xinjiang official takes charge of Hong Kong garrison BEIJING’s Chinese Army has said the former Xinjiang region’s internal security chief will head the People’s Liberation Army garrison in Hong Kong, as part of the latest in a series of measures to put the semi-autonomous city under the strict control of Beijing. A brief report posted on the Defense Ministry website on Monday said that Major General Peng Jingtang’s appointment was signed by Chairman, Communist Party leader and PLA commander Xi Jinping. He said Peng was committed to performing defense duties in accordance with the law. Pfizer seeks EU conditional clearance for COVID-19 pill THE HAGUE, Netherlands The European medicines regulator said on Monday it had started evaluating a request from Pfizer for its Paxlovid pill to treat the effects of COVID-19. The announcement comes as countries across much of the 27-country bloc report increasing numbers of infections as the highly transmissible variant of omicron spreads across the continent. Pfizers’ application to the European Medicines Agency covers the use of the pill to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients 12 years of age and older.

