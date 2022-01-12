‘Welcome to the club’: Senate Republicans sympathize with Mike Rounds over Trump attack





Senator Mike Rounds (RS.D.) told ABC News on Sunday that 2020 “is fair, as fair as we’ve seen,” and President Biden rightfully won the presidency.

A televised claim by a Republican senator that former President Donald Trump cleanly lost his re-election candidacy is rare enough to be news and to attract a brutal response from Trump, who called the rounds a “senator.” of “awakened” and “mad” or “stupid”. in a statement Monday. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) added a short preface to Trump’s statement.

Senatorial Minority Whip John Thune (RS.D.), who had his own clash with Trump in the 2020 election, welcomed his compatriot from South Dakota to the club attacked by Trump.

Asked Thune about Trump attacking Rounds, and he said: Welcome to the club.

Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 10, 2022

Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) released his own statement, listing other Republicans who acknowledged Biden’s victory.

Mike Rounds is telling the truth knowing that our Republic depends on it. Republicans like Govs Hutchinson, Baker & Hogan; Meaning McConnell, Thune & Johnson; Bush and Cheney; more than 60 courts and even the right-wing editorial page of the Wall Street Journal agree: Joe Biden won the election.

Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) January 10, 2022

Trump regularly rages against Republicans he sees as insufficiently loyal to him, and it has been tough on his GOP goals in the House, where Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) Is siding with him. the former president. Senators fared better, although Trump’s anger is generally shared and magnified by his ardent supporters. Trump said “Thune’s political career is over !!!” in December 2020, but Thune is widely favored to be re-elected this year.

Later Monday, Rounds released his own response to “the former president”, reiterating that “the former president lost the 2022 election” and praising the “integrity” of Vice President Mike Pence for standing firm and recognized “President Biden’s victory”.

NBC’s Sahil Kapur adds some context to the fight and notes that Rounds will no longer face voters until 2026.

The dynamics are instructive. Mike Rounds was also on the ballot in 2020, the same poll as Trump. He won his race, as did many Republicans who ran for Congress and state offices. Overall, GOP has outperformed. Were their elections also fraudulent? (Answer: No.)

Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 10, 2022

