A challenge for Europe – OpEd – Eurasia Review

Turkey has come a long way as a pillar of NATO and the West during the Cold War and has recently moved from being a credible member of the Council of Europe and a country seeking to join the European Union to that of a destructive and untrustworthy partner for NATO and the West. Turkey’s conflicts and tensions with European countries and the United States have gradually escalated since the Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power in 2002. In 2020, Turkey led by Erdogan took over experienced a profound change in its relations with its traditional Western partners. This transformation took place at a time when Turkish foreign policy was on the verge of being militarily influenced by nationalist rhetoric in order to exercise Ankara power close to abroad.

The first years of the AKP’s rise to power were accompanied by economic growth and political reforms, and the Turkish government embarked on a series of structural reforms by abandoning the past and committing to constructive manner with the EU. When Turkey’s accession negotiations to the European Union began in 2005, Turkey aligned itself in many ways with European norms and standards and with the financial and technical support of the European Union. Turkish-European relations deteriorated when Cyprus joined the European Union in 2004, but Turkey refused to normalize relations with Cyprus. Therefore, in 2006, Brussels imposed restrictions on Turkey’s EU accession process to such an extent that former German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that Turkey’s accession to the European Union would occur. in a few light years.

Europe’s negative reaction to Turkey’s accession to the European Union slowed down the process of economic and financial reforms inside Turkey. Erdogan’s authoritarianism also reached its peak, and democratic reform processes came to a standstill. The violent crackdown on Park Gezi protesters in 2013 and the disagreement between Erdogan and his political ally Gulen led to widespread purges and worsening political freedoms and heightened authoritarianism, especially after the failed coup of 2016.

Erdogan’s decline in popularity in 2018 forced the Ankara government to form an alliance with the Nationalist Extremist Movement Party. This resulted in a further consolidation of the authoritarian wave in power at the national level and the deterioration of relations with the Kurds. In addition, Turkey has pursued an aggressive and expansionary foreign policy such as the Blue Fatherland Doctrine in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean Sea. This doctrine has resulted in increased tensions and conflicts with Greece and Cyprus and increased military role and influence in areas where Erdogan considers Turkey’s historical sphere of influence, according to his ambitious expansionist plan. .

So, in the years leading up to 2020, Turkey gradually showed a different foreign policy orientation. Erdogan has promoted an expansionist orientation with an ambitious plan to strengthen the army. Erdogan’s government, unhappy with Greek sovereignty over the islands off its coast, refused to recognize Greek airspace and territorial waters and continued to intervene in Cyprus’ internal problems.

The tendency towards authoritarianism and the use of extremist nationalism in the face of deteriorating domestic conditions have increasingly brought Turkish foreign policy into conflict with the interests of the West and NATO. The problem is not that Erdogan is simply pursuing a different approach from that of the West and NATO, but in fact he has deliberately sought to undermine NATO and West policies in the Caucasus. and the Mediterranean region in accordance with Moscow’s geopolitical interests.

Ankara seeks agreement with Moscow on intervention in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iraq, Syria and Libya by buying the S-400% air defense system from Russia and threatening to exclude Turkey from the F program -35. Although cooperation with Russia aims to establish a balance of power with the United States, Putin and Erdogan do not have common goals.

The pursuit of neo-Ottoman expansionism to dominate the Mediterranean region should also be added to the list of conflicts between the West and Turkey. The strategy aims to control the waters claimed by Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and Israel. Conflicts over disputed territories will greatly increase the likelihood of violent clashes between Turkey and these countries. Ankara’s desire to strengthen its naval position prompted it to intervene in the Syrian-Libyan civil war.

Ankara has supported the Tripoli-based Islamist government of national accord and has clearly violated UN arms embargoes. Turkish ships have repeatedly encountered French and German ships tasked with preventing arms smuggling. In return, the Tripoli authorities agreed to a maritime demarcation agreement that would give Ankara concessions in waters also claimed by Greece and Cyprus.

The next problem is the arming of Azerbaijan and its incitement to resume conflict with Armenia over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which has resulted in a bloody war full of war crimes.

Viewing Islamic State and other Islamist terrorist groups active in Syria as groups aligned with common goals clearly indicates Ankara’s role in facilitating ISIS’s passage across the Turkish border and the sale of oil by the Islamic State. Islamic State (IS). Ankara has also recruited Syrian fighters as “mercenaries” through private military companies to be used and involved in foreign conflicts in Libya and the Caucasus.

Erdogan’s government twice attacked YPG’s Syrian Kurdish territory using fighter jets and jihadist forces. According to Amnesty International, these forces have been negligent in protecting civilian lives and have committed serious acts of violence and war crimes. The YPG was Washington’s main ally in the war against ISIS on the ground.

It can be said that since late 2019 and early 2020, Turkey’s foreign policy towards its traditional allies has reached a turning point. The West must now face not only the Russian threat and the Chinese uprising, but also new threats from Turkey. Ataturk’s central and rational policy of peace at home and abroad has been replaced by a militant policy of the president. Through this policy, Erdogan seeks to maintain power through the use of extremist nationalist force and is even ready to drag Turkey into a civil war to satisfy his desires. Erdogan has already shown this to be true with the start of the war with the Kurds immediately after the failed 2015 elections.

The grave danger now is that the collapse of the Turkish economy may sooner or later prompt Erdogan to embark on a series of new adventures. Erdogan previously said he intended to replace the borders approved by the last Ottoman parliament in 1920 with the borders agreed to in the Lausanne Treaty of 1923, which includes Cyprus, the Aegean Islands, Mosul, Aleppo and Kirkuk. The exit from the map of Greater Turkey by the former deputy leader of the Justice and Development Party shows the extent of Erdogan’s expansionist ambitions.

Of course, Biden’s election as President of the United States in November 2020 sent an unpleasant message to Ankara that the era of good personal relations between the Turkish president and his American counterpart is over and the destructive actions of the United States. Turkey will no longer be without consequences. Turkey now faces a difficult test which must show whether it is a friend or an adversary.

* Sarah Neumann is professor of political science and teaches political science courses at universities in Germany