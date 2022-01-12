Politics
The Chinese year of living less dangerously
This is clearly intended to make it easier for the faltering industry to restructure. With, according to Bloomberg, real estate developers facing nearly $ 200 billion in loan repayments, interest payments and payrolls in the first quarter, the crisis that developed in the second half of the year last approach of a peak.
Banks encouraged to lend more, faster, against residential real estate and, for the first time in over a year, are now allowed to offer securitized mortgages to free up capital, liquidity and lending capacity .
China’s ongoing easing of financial conditions is largely tied to domestic conditions, but there is another external influence, the impact of which is magnified by harsh domestic politics, which also has an impact on the economy.
Zero Covid dishes approach to the pandemic has been relatively effective in terms of health outcomes, but disruptive to the economy. Currently, around 13 million people are locked up in Xian, the operation of the key Ningbo port has been affected, and China’s main manufacturing and technology hub, Shenzhen, is experiencing an outbreak of infections.
The somewhat abrupt changes in politics and conditions that have developed over the past year are reflected in Chinas sharemarkets. The CSI300 index (which reflects the performance of the top 300 stocks on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges) has fallen nearly 3 percent year-to-date and is down about 5.6 percent as of over the past three months. The ChiNext index of technology stocks is down 8 percent this year and nearly 13 percent since mid-October.
China is aiming for a calibrated monetary policy after several years of trying to deleverage it does not seek to flood its financial system with cheap liquidity.
The crisis amid its real estate developers, power outages and reduced output at factories linked to sharp increases in energy prices and their interaction with China’s price controls and efforts to cut emissions carbon emissions, COVID and the general slowdown in economic activity are, however, straining the authorities’ hands.
This is not the first time that deleveraging has been relegated to a secondary objective as the authorities seek stability and a floor below a weakened growth rate.
While China is expected to post 8-9% GDP growth when it releases data for 2021 (this seemingly high growth rate was compared to depressed results from the pandemic in 2020), authorities are expected to aim for growth. significantly lower. rate of about or just below 6 percent for that year. External economists see something closer to 5 percent or even less.
While 2021 has been a year of disruption as Xi Jinping spearheaded a radical shift in China’s economic and social policies from socialism with Chinese characteristics, which had a core of market-led activity, to a common prosperity more conventionally socialist / communist, then policy generation this year should be much less volatile and disruptive.
Xi and the party leadership want the economic and social stability that the Beijing Winter Olympics and the much larger National Congress come close to. Achieving this requires more effectively managing the implosion in the real estate industry, overseeing orderly deflation, managing COVID outbreaks, and addressing issues in their energy and food sectors to avoid shortages and the price spikes that developed last year.
A complicating and constraining factor could be the divergence of China’s monetary policies from those of the United States.
The United States begins to tighten its monetary policy even as China loosens its (slightly), raising the specter of a destabilizing flight of capital from China to the United States and a depreciation of the currency that would drain liquidity and increase pressure on Chinese companies with debt abroad. .
China unpleasantly markets and its own businesses with its unexpected policy changes last year. All circumstances will dictate a less volatile political environment in 2022 as Xi Jinping attempts to stabilize the economy and consolidate and expand his authority and power.
