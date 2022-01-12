Evenings at Downing Street: Paymaster General Michael Ellis Says Boris Johnson “Is Going Nowhere” Despite Latest Claims | UK News

Boris Johnson “is not going anywhere” and “retains the confidence of the people of this country,” a minister said, as pressure mounts on the Prime Minister over Downing Street hosting a “bring your own booze” party at the first COVID lockdown.

The Prime Minister and his wife Carrie were reportedly among 40 people attending the event in Downing Street Garden on May 20, 2020, when outdoor gatherings were banned in England.

Responding to an urgent Labor question about the party, Payor General Michael Ellis told MPs he had “confidence” in Mr. Johnson’s “Integrity and honor”.

The investigation will include the alleged May 20 rally

Faced with the heckling and incessant laughter from the opposition benches in the Commons, Mr Ellis said the Prime Minister “takes this matter very seriously” and reiterated that an investigation was underway which will include the rallies of the 15 and May 20, 2020.

Senior official Sue Gray is leading the ongoing investigation into several allegations of COVID rule violations in Downing Street and other government buildings.

“This will establish the facts and if wrongdoing is established the necessary disciplinary action will be taken,” Mr Ellis said of the investigation, adding that it “would not be appropriate” for him to comment further while ‘she is in progress.

For even more laughter, Mr Ellis told the Commons: “It is clear that in this country the same rules apply to everyone.”

“The Prime Minister is not going anywhere. He retains the confidence of the people of this country,” the treasurer general added later when asked directly if such a rally in the Downing Street garden would have broken its own rules government on coronaviruses in place at the time. .

The absence of the PM “says a lot”

Corn Labor Vice President Angela Rayner, who had asked the Prime Minister to answer the urgent question, said Mr Johnson’s absence from the House of Commons “speaks volumes.”

“I think his absence speaks volumes, just like his smirk at the media, the public has already drawn their own conclusions. He can run but he can’t hide,” Ms. Rayner said, adding that he didn’t ‘there was “no need for an investigation”. .

“If the Prime Minister was there, he surely knew it,” she continued.

In response, Mr Ellis said “there is a need ‘for an investigation’ and that need is clear.”

“She asks me if I have confidence in the integrity and honor of the Prime Minister, and I do,” he added.

Labor MP Dame Angela Eagle later joked: “It might be faster if Sue Gray investigated the days when there were no parties.”

Speaking to Kay Burley on Tuesday morning, Shadow Climate Change Secretary Ed Miliband said: “The Prime Minister cannot hide behind this investigation.”

“I think his position is very difficult,” added Mr Miliband. “I think we should take this step at a time – let’s hear from him. But how can he lead the country through these difficult times, get people to follow public health advice, if he’s broken so blatantly the rules? “

It comes as a poll by YouGov today showed that 56% of those polled believe the prime minister should step down over the allegations.

In total, 27% of the 5,931 people polled said Mr Johnson should stay in his role, while 17% said they did not know.

MPs ask for answers

DUP MP Jim Shannon broke down in tears as he told the Commons how his mother-in-law died alone and called for the results of the parties’ investigation to be released as soon as possible.

Echoing the demand, Labor MP Afzal Khan said: “My beloved mother passed away from COVID in March 2020. She died alone in hospital while I was sitting in the car at the hospital. outside, trying to be as close to her as possible. Even overwhelmed by our grief. , my family obeyed the rules. “

His fellow Labor MP Chris Elmore added that he had “almost missed” the birth of his son in January last year as he and his wife “followed the rules to protect midwifery staff”.

Mr Ellis said Ms Gray’s investigation findings would be in the public domain “in due course”, but that there was “absolutely no indication” that the Prime Minister knowingly misled Parliament.

Asked by Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey what he thinks should happen if individuals are found to have broken COVID rules, the Treasurer General said ‘it’s not for me to wear a judgement”.

The Liberal Democrats have also called for an emergency session of the Commons Liaison Committee to question the prime minister.

A senior conservative told Sky News that claims Mr Johnson and his wife attended a drink event in the Downing Street Garden during the UK’s first national COVID lockdown were “untenable “and” as bad as it gets “.

“The fact that [Oliver] Dowden was telling people what they couldn’t do from a room and then less than an hour later what was going on in the garden is indefensible, ”they said.

PM said “stop lying”

Boris Johnson, your deviations and distractions are nonsense. Not only did you know the parties in Downing Street, you attended them. Stop lying to the British public. It’s time to finally put things in perspective. – Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer has told the Prime Minister to ‘stop lying’ and ‘get frank’ about the ‘bring your own booze’ event which allegedly took place on May 20, 2020.

Accusing the PM Of “diversions and distractions” the Labor leader called on Mr Johnson to be honest with the British public about the event which Sky News understands the Prime Minister and his then fiancée attended.

“Boris Johnson, your deviations and distractions are absurd. Not only did you know about the Downing Street parties, you attended them. Stop lying to the British public. It’s time to finally tell the truth,” Sir Keir said.

Earlier Tuesday, Health Minister Ed Argar told Kay Burley he “can understand why people are angry” about the new allegations.

Mr Argar told Sky News it was “not appropriate” to comment on what Sue Gray “might or might not conclude” in her investigation of the Downing Street party’s allegations, but that if wrongdoing was discovered , “appropriate disciplinary action” should follow.

The police met “in contact” with the Cabinet Office

the Met Police have confirmed they are “in contact with the Cabinet Office” following reports of the Downing Street Garden drink festival.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “The Metropolitan Police Service is aware of numerous reports of alleged violations of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street on May 20, 2020 and is in contact with the Cabinet Office.”

Earlier Monday, the Prime Minister refused to answer a question to find out if he and his wife attended a party in Downing Street on May 20, 2020.

“All of this, as you know, is being properly investigated by Sue Gray,” Mr Johnson said.

What would have happened on May 20, 2020?

On Monday, ITV News received an email from Martin Reynolds – a key aide to the Prime Minister – urging Downing Street staff to “make the most of the good weather” with “socially distant drinks”.

The May 20 message was sent to more than 100 number 10 employees, including advisers to the prime minister, speech writers and door staff.

About 40 participants would have gathered in the garden that evening to eat and drink a picnic.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said Mr Reynolds “continued in his role” and still had Mr Johnson’s full confidence.

What were the COVID rules on May 20?

At the time of the alleged May 20 event, the British had only recently been allowed to meet someone from another household outside as long as they stayed two meters apart.

Mixing with multiple households was still prohibited and groups of up to six people were only allowed to meet outdoors from June 1.

On May 20, 2020, an additional 363 people died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Oliver Dowden, then Culture Secretary, took advantage of a press conference in Downing Street at 5 p.m. that day – an hour before the scheduled drink number 10 event – to tell the public that “the vast majority of people ”should“ stay at home as much as possible ”.

On the same day, the Metropolitan Police posted a tweet reminding people that they could only like being outdoors if they were alone, with people they live with, or alone with someone from a different household.