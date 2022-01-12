Trump’s lawyer calls New York attorney general ‘sick’





Former President Trump and the Trump Organization are unhappy with New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil investigation into his finances and are doing everything to prevent it from moving forward. Their main argument seems to be that they would simply prefer not to be investigated.

“He’s a sick person who really took the oath and just turned it into a weapon,” Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba said of James on Newsmax. “We basically said today, look, we get the court system, we understand it’s going to take a few years to get a normal case settled. But it’s so bad, we have to stop now and be fair. The fishing expedition must stop.

Trump’s attorney said tonight they have filed for an emergency injunction to try to stop the investigation of Letitia James because she is a sick person who has been sworn in and comes from the arm to get Trump. pic.twitter.com/i6rgELdXNz

– Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 11, 2022

Trump and the company filed a motion in court on Monday seeking a preliminary injunction against James ‘investigation of the company, demanding either a preliminary injunction or James’ disqualification from the case during their legal action against his product . In the lawsuit, Trump’s lawyer argued that James was pursuing the case out of revenge against him. James’ investigation seeks to determine whether the former president fraudulently inflated the value of his assets when seeking loans, while claiming those same assets were worth less when it came to his tax obligations.

Eric Trump appeared on Fox News Monday to claim the investigation was somehow unconstitutional.

“She ran on the campaign pledge to sue my dad because she didn’t believe in his political party, because she didn’t like us, because the people of Washington, DC told her to. do, “Eric added in an interview. with Sean Hannity. “It violates the Constitution,” he continued. “It’s unethical, it’s wrong, and you don’t need to listen to me. Listen to all the videos where [James said] “I’m going to have him, I’m going to have his children, I’m going to shoot him.” … This is what we expect from Russia, from Venezuela. This is third-rate stuff.

Eric Trump says Letitia James sues Trump violates constitution pic.twitter.com/x6R9HAJmMF

– Acyn (@Acyn) January 11, 2022

While James is leading the civilian investigation into Trump, she is also involved in a criminal investigation into Trump, his businesses, and their leadership led by the Manhattan District Attorney. Over the summer, that office indicted the Trump Organization and Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg with 15 counts of financial crimes, including federal tax evasion, falsification of business records, robbery and of conspiracy. Both have pleaded not guilty.

As part of the civil investigation, James subpoenaed Trump’s eldest children Donald Jr. and Ivanka, as well as the former president, to seek depositions. Trump’s two children claimed they could not testify in the civil case because James could learn information relevant to the criminal investigation during their testimony without guaranteeing the same protections they would receive if they testified in a criminal case. In response to these claims, James issued a statement: “These delaying tactics will not prevent us from following the facts or the law, which is why we will be asking the court to compel Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump to testify. with our office under oath. Our investigation will continue without being discouraged. “

