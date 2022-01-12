PM Modi will meet CMs tomorrow in the middle of the wave of Covid, 3rd wave

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a meeting with chief ministers on Thursday on the Covid-19 situation, as the number of viral infections spikes due to its Omicron variant.

As daily Covid-19 cases continue to rise and the peak of third wave is expected to arrive within a week, the Prime Minister is expected to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices and the public health response .

According to sources, the Union’s Health Secretary is expected to make a presentation on the Covid-19 situation in the country. Some of the chief ministers may also be asked to give their opinion or suggest measures to contain the spread of the virus. PM Modi will make the closing statement and give his remarks and advice. New restrictions were imposed in various parts of the country to control the spread of the highly transmissible virus after the previous high-level meeting held by the Prime Minister on January 9.

Modi called for ensuring an adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerating the vaccination campaign for adolescents in mission mode.

The meeting then assessed the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the ongoing preparation of health infrastructure and logistics, the state of the vaccination campaign in the country and the emergence of a new Omicron variant and its health implications.

At least 10 meetings have been held with chief ministers on the containment and vaccination strategy since the virus outbreak in 2020.