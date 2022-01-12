Trump lawyers acknowledge Twitter’s popularity after calling it boring





Trump’s lawyers have acknowledged the popularity of Twitter while arguing for its reinstatement on the site. They said Twitter’s competitors lacked the social media giant’s “market penetration”. Their statement contrasts with Trump’s claim that Twitter is “boring” and “hated by everyone.” Loading Something is loading.

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump in a court case this week acknowledged the popularity and reach of Twitter, saying that while there are other social media platforms it can use, “the few alternatives available are no ‘have no market penetration of the defendants “.

The acknowledgment in Tuesday’s dossier contrasts sharply with Trump’s repeated claims that Twitter is unpopular.

“Everyone should ditch Twitter and Facebook,” he said in a statement last week after Twitter banned an account owned by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. He added that Facebook and Twitter were “boring” and “hated by everyone”.

Trump’s lawyers alleged in their filing Tuesday that Twitter “undermined the integrity” of the electoral process by banning Trump and asked a court to force the social media giant to reinstate Trump’s account. They went on to say that its 2021 ban following the deadly riot on Capitol Hill had harmed “the free and open exchange of ideas that underpins our democracy.”

“Mr. Trump’s injuries are not only continuous, but worsening, as they stem from the silence of Mr. Trump’s political discourse as the alleged leader of the Republican Party as the nation draws ever closer elections of 2022, including his endorsement of candidates in primary races which are now starting across the country, ”Trump’s lawyers wrote on the record.

Twitter permanently excluded Trump from its platform on January 8, 2021, two days after thousands of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a futile effort to prevent Congress from certifying the victory of the president-elect of the United States. era Joe Biden in the 2020 election. At least seven people died in connection with the attack, according to a bipartisan Senate report.

Twitter cited the “risk of further incitement to violence” for its decision to ban Trump. Other social media companies, including Facebook and Instagram, have followed suit.

Trump initially filed his lawsuit against Twitter in October. Twitter then asked a court to transfer the case from the Southern District of Florida, where it was filed, to the Northern District of California, pursuant to a clause in the company’s user agreement that all users sign. But Trump’s legal team backed down, saying his status as former president exempted him from this clause and that jurisdiction should not be changed.

A federal judge acceded to Twitter’s request and dismissed Trump’s legal argument, writing: “Court finds Trump’s status as President of the United States does not exclude him from selection clause requirements forum in the Twitter Terms of Service. The plaintiffs have failed to meet their heavy burden of showing that this case should not be transferred. “

In December, Twitter asked a court to dismiss Trump’s lawsuit, saying he had misinterpreted the Constitution’s free speech protections.

The company said in its file that it was “a private actor that is not constrained by the federal constitution” and, as such, the government “cannot force the private operator of an online platform. , like Twitter, to broadcast speech with which the operator does not agree. “

He added that Trump “has agreed to abide by Twitter’s rules, yet has continued to violate those rules repeatedly.”

A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

