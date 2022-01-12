PM Narendra Modi to virtually inaugurate 11 Tamil Nadu government medical schools today





PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate 11 medical schools today Highlights Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate 11 new government medical schools in Tamil Nadu. The colleges will be inaugurated by videoconference at 4 p.m. With 11 medical schools, PM Modi will also inaugurate a new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai. Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate 11 new government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. The colleges will be inaugurated by videoconference at 4 p.m. The new medical schools will have a total capacity of 1,450 places and are established under the central sponsorship program – “Establishment of new medical schools attached to an existing district / referral hospital”.

According to data shared by PMO, the total number of public and private medical schools increased from 387 to 596. MBBS seats were increased by 79.60% (from 51,348 seats to 92,222 seats) and the number of Postgraduate seats increased 80.70 percent (from 31,185 seats to 56,374 seats).

With 11 medical schools, PM Modi will also inaugurate a new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai. CICT used to work in a rented building and will now operate from a new campus. This initiative was taken to promote classical languages ​​and protect Indian heritage.

The new Tamil Nadu medical schools are being established in the districts of Virudhunagar, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri. These colleges are being created with an estimated cost of 4,000 crore rupees, of which 2,145 crore rupees are centrally funded and the remaining amount is supported by the government of Tamil Nadu.

The establishment of 11 medical schools is underway with the aim of promoting affordable medical training and improving health infrastructure across the country. Next to it, the CITC which will be inaugurated today has a rich collection of over 45,000 old books in Tamil. It will help to conduct research for the promotion of classical Tamil. It also aims to translate and publish “Thirukkural” in various Indian languages ​​as well as 100 foreign languages. To have recent news and live updates, Latest Education News, updates from the Minister of Education, CBSE News and other results of the board

