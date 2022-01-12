Boris Johnsons Lockdown Partygate | The New Yorker

Politics
Boris Johnsons Lockdown Partygate
Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, could have hoped that with the advent of Dry January and with the memories of a officially not canceled Christmas still fresh in people’s minds, the public would have lost interest in whether Downing Street, during the dreary and deadly closures of the first year of COVID, quietly served as a clandestine bar and improbable hostel for high places. That hope lasted as long as any New Years resolution Johnson could have made for brush your hair more frequently. On Monday, barely a working week after the start of the year, ITV News reported the emergence of an emaildated May 20, 2020 and sent by Johnson’s Senior Private Secretary Martin Reynoldscheerly inviting around 100 government workers to a BYOB rally in the No 10 Garden to make the most of the good weather. A long table was reportedly set up in Downing Street Garden more or less at the same time as a press conference was being held inside, during which Oliver Dowden, then Secretary of State for Digital, Media, Culture and Sports, informed the public that you may meet someone outside your home in an outdoor public place, as long as you stay two meters apart. Eyewitnesses have alleged that among those who showed up for fun on that balmy blue sky evening on which more than thirty-five thousand people in Britain had died of COVID, with three hundred and sixty-three daily deaths announced by Dowden in his remarks were the Prime Minister and his wife, Carrie Johnson.
So many parties! A viewer who has been deprived for much of the past two years of anything that looks like normal social contact might examine the evidence of the joys of Downing Street amassed in recent weeks and not only experience the late onset of FOMOthe fear of missing out but a parallel emotion, that of anger against the mofos blithely ignoring the very rules they imposed. As Christmas approaches, reports of past social antics in Downing Street have emerged with the regularity, and almost the frequency, of windows opening on an Advent calendar. In December 2020, when London was under what were known as level three restrictions, a work-from-home rule was in place, socializing indoors or in a private garden was prohibited, and pubs and restaurants were closed in the corridors and cramped offices of No 10 had, apparently, rang with the hilarity of a Christmas quiz event one day, followed in the same week by a party with, it seems, dozens of staff in attendance, some exchanging Secret Santa gifts and wearing Christmas-themed sweaters. Days later, by that time, London and other parts of England had entered even more restrictive level four, with non-essential retail businesses shutting down and travel banned from others. parts of the country, there was more yuck during a question-and-answer session. to Downing Streets expensive new media room, where Allegra Stratton, then spokesperson for the Prime Minister, was jokingly invited to respond to rumors that a party was held under Johnson’s roof. I went home, Stratton said shyly. Are the cheese and wine okay? It was a business meeting. (Stratton, who was spared rigor for being interviewed on television by the real press when she was reassigned to a different government post, resigned shortly after a video of the question-and-answer training session was shown. After Stratton’s video was made public in early December, the Prime Minister appeared in the House of Commons with a cheeky strategy to deflect blame: He understood people’s fury, he said, because he too was furious to see this clip. This claim was one that even the most skeptical of Johnson’s critics could believe; after seeing how angry Johnson can get in public when he is stung every week by Keir Starmer, the Leader of the Opposition, during Prime Ministers’ Questions in the House of Commons, one can only imagine his reddened rage, crackling and dazzling at the exhibition.
It soon became clear, however, that the purported party was not simply a holiday lapse on the part of staff members, whose shenanigans had been sequestered by the Prime Minister in his top-floor apartment. There was shenanigans all the way down there. A few days after the video was leaked, the Guardian posted a May 15, 2020 photo of the UK’s first lockdown of a wine and cheese gathering in Downing Street Garden, with the unmistakable figures of Boris and Carrie Johnson set in a few rattan chairs, a nice drink of red on a table in front of the Prime Minister. Downing Street Garden enjoys considerable privacy, at least when none of those people who work at No.10 take long distances and, given the ruthless nature of politics, possibly long-lasting photographs of the upper floors. Planted with mature trees and backing onto the Royal Horse Guards parade ground, it is bordered only by government offices and, the public being prevented by barriers from even approaching the Prime Minister’s house, those who have a pass to enter may well come to view themselves as isolated from public scrutiny. The closest most Britons to seeing the garden for themselves was in the spring of 2020, when it was not the site of a party for a change but a press conference held by Dominic Cummings, then the most senior assistant to the Prime Minister. Speaking to reporters who are socially distant and decidedly not taking advantage of the good weather, Cummings justified his decision to drive his family from London to a house in County Durham at the start of the pandemic, in apparent violation of quarantine restrictions. This non-mea culpa took place on May 25, five days after the rally for which Reynolds posted his email.
When Johnson was confronted by a BBC reporter on Monday about the leaked e-mail invitation to the party, he declined to comment. This is all under investigation by Sue Gray, he said twice, with a smirk. Gray is the high official who in mid-December inherited the task of investigating the grueling Downing Street social calendar from Simon Case, the even higher-ranking official who was forced to step down from the investigation after he was appeared that, the night before the now infamous Christmas party, he would have hosted colleagues for drinks and snacks in his own office. The same Sue Gray mantra was repeated by Health Minister Edward Argar, who was given the unenviable task of defending the government on news broadcasts Tuesday morning. I can understand the anger, but I can also understand the pain and sorrow, Argar noted on the BBC’s flagship radio news program Today.
Argar argued that, not having been invited to the party in question, he was not going to speculate on events of which he had no first-hand knowledge. But he insisted the Prime Minister had done the right thing by appointing Gray to do his job. On Twitter, the suggestion that the Prime Minister’s rectitude in launching an investigation made any question about the actual events under investigation inappropriate was greeted with scathing disbelief. I’ll have to wait until a third-party investigator can determine whether I attended a party at my house hosted by my private secretary is really a gesture, noted historian Sarah Churchwell. It is hoped that Sue Grays’ investigations will extend to the questioning of the gardener in charge of lawn care who apparently took a big hit in May 2020 and possibly the person whose job it is to throw out the voids. by Downing Streets. If only recycling bins could talk. Meanwhile, the post-party disclosures and their fallout seem unlikely to dry up immediately. The Metropolitan Police, having refused to investigate the Christmas celebrations uncovered last year, confirmed that they were in discussions with the Cabinet Office regarding the Monday disclosures. For Johnson, it will be an even longer month than usual in January.
