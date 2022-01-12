Politics
China’s history explains its zero COVID strategy
The ZCS demonstrated the institutional strength of the ruling Chinese Communist Party and enabled officials to praise the triumphant Chinese model, while abandoning the ZCS now could be seen as a concession that the strategy does not work (and does not work) never worked), according to Nomura economists in Hong Kong, Ting Lu and Jing Wang.
We believe Beijing would gain more from being more cautious during the period of leadership change that occurs once every decade.
We had given Beijing a low probability of leaving the ZCS at the end of March after the Winter Olympics and its National People’s Congress (NPC) conference, we believe the probability is almost zero.
Instead, we see a growing likelihood that Beijing will stick with its ZCS until March 2023, once the next leadership changes are fully completed.
Many economists believe that China will respond to the decline in economic growth caused by the ZCS with government stimulus measures.
With anemic private demand, we believe that stimulating demand on the fiscal front is likely to be more effective and immediate than monetary easing in offsetting headwinds in growth, said Hui Shan, Goldman Sachs economist in Hong. Kong.
We predict that policy-driven public investments will become more visible in March or after this year, when some near-term constraints such as Covid-related restrictions and production cuts before and during the Beijing Winter Olympics are expected. subside.
Zhang Ning, senior Chinese economist at UBS, told the UBS Greater China conference this week that ZCS has proven to be extremely effective.
The zero COVID strategy is the most efficient way for China to run the economy as normally as possible at a manageable cost, given the weaker medical resources in China than in other developing markets, he said. he declares.
If the omicron spreads more widely, in China, we think the government’s very simple response will be more blockages in most cities, and more restrictions on travel, and even some suspension for offline activities.
China will displace America: Dalio
The ZCS can be seen as an integral part of President Xi’s philosophy of common prosperity, which has parallels with social and economic policies in previous periods of Chinese history.
When billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio appeared at UBS Greater China this week, he presented a chart showing the ups and downs of empires’ power since 1500.
The chart showed that, based on 21 power indicators developed by Bridgewater Associates, China is on a rapid upward trajectory and will soon challenge the United States as the world’s most powerful empire.
One of the most interesting aspects of Dalios’ map, which comes from his book Principles for dealing with the changing world order, was China’s position as the most powerful empire in the world between 1500 and 1600.
This peak in Chinese world power occurred during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), which has been described by Harvard University historians Edward Reischauer and John Fairbank as one of the great eras of orderly government and social stability in the history of mankind.
Dalio, who has confirmed his support for Xi’s shared prosperity philosophy, said one of the great things about China’s leaders is that they study the history and patterns of history, and in particular their dynasties.
He says that meritocracy was probably invented by Confucius and that it is a powerful factor in China’s success, including increasing living standards and distributing wealth.
There are many similarities between the state and society under the Ming and life in China in 2022 under President Xi.
During the Ming Dynasty and the Ching Dynasty that followed, China had complete confidence in its cultural superiority and had a contempt for the outside world, according to Reischauer and Fairbank.
They argued that at the basis of this devotion to the Chinese way of life under the Ming dynasty, there was an overriding political fact, namely that the entire Middle Empire remained an administrative unit under a central government. .
There is no doubt that this political achievement of the Chinese is to be attributed to the overall past development of their institutions, but one feature of this development stands out: the emphasis on a rational social and political order, which maintained religion and commerce, learning and technology, city and country, all subordinate to the imperial government, said Reischauer and Fairbank in East Asia, The Great Tradition.
There is a lot of skepticism outside of China over his claim that only four people have died in China from COVID since April 2020.
But there is no doubt that the ZCS has secured China’s preeminent position by showing the strongest economic resilience through the pandemic.
