In Pakistan, soaring inflation weakens Prime Minister Imran Khan





Fruit wholesalers deal with customers and their suppliers at a market in Lahore on December 29, 2021. ARIF ALI / AFP

Pakistan, faced with growing economic difficulties, is preparing to tighten its belt. To unblock a billion dollar loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government is trying to push through a series of unpopular austerity measures. This loan is part of a $ 6 billion program, approved in 2019, the funding of which was blocked due to problems related to the reforms demanded by the international institution.

One year before the legislative elections, these measures could cost Prime Minister Imran Khan dear. The bill in question, also called the mini-budget and presented to the National Assembly on December 30, provides for the end of tax exemptions on products ranging from mobile phones to certain food products, including pharmaceuticals. The government, which plans to raise 343,000 million rupees (about 1,700 million euros), has assured that the poorest will not suffer.

The Pakistani economy, ravaged by runaway inflation, is going through a difficult period. In December, the consumer price index stood at 12.3% year on year. The biggest increase in almost two years, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. And food inflation has largely contributed to this increase. “The poor have been hit the hardest, as more than half of their spending goes on food,” said Khurram Hussain, a Pakistani analyst. According to a weekly staple food indicator, prices for commodities such as potatoes, chicken, soap and gasoline rose 20% last week compared to the same week a year earlier.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers Taxation of multinationals: an agreement on a 15% tax signed by 136 countries

The sudden fall of the Pakistani rupee has increased the import bill by reducing the country’s purchasing power on international markets. If oil is expensive in dollars in the world, it is today even more expensive in rupees, summarizes Uzair Younus, head of Pakistan at the South Asian Research Center of the Atlantic Council, an American think tank. Ultimately, the government fears that the country’s foreign exchange reserves will run out, further destabilizing the economy. In addition to its negotiations with the IMF, the country has also turned to Saudi Arabia, which granted it a $ 3 billion loan last month.

You have 57.91% of this article to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://packagingnewsonline.com/international-news/en-pakistan-la-inflacion-galopante-debilita-al-primer-ministro-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos